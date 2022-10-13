ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded

APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
FLORIDA STATE
country1025.com

“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts

And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida's Ian insurance claims top half a million

TALLAHASSEE - The steadily increasing numbers of insurance claims from Hurricane Ian have topped 500,000. According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 509,197 claims had been reported as of Thursday, with estimated insured losses of nearly $5.23 billion. The totals are expected to continue climbing as residents and businesses evaluate damage from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state. Thursday's numbers included 360,927 claims involving residential property. Other claims involved such things as auto damage. The data said 31,859 claims had been closed with payments, while 30,128 had been closed without payments.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall

It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Here's when Florida's Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued

Beginning in October, Florida students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged children who have free or reduced-price lunch through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the 2021-2022 school year.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

