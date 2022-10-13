Read full article on original website
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
islandernews.com
Florida has 52 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Florida using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded
APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
country1025.com
“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts
And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
Florida's Ian insurance claims top half a million
TALLAHASSEE - The steadily increasing numbers of insurance claims from Hurricane Ian have topped 500,000. According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 509,197 claims had been reported as of Thursday, with estimated insured losses of nearly $5.23 billion. The totals are expected to continue climbing as residents and businesses evaluate damage from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state. Thursday's numbers included 360,927 claims involving residential property. Other claims involved such things as auto damage. The data said 31,859 claims had been closed with payments, while 30,128 had been closed without payments.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall
It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
fox35orlando.com
Here's when Florida's Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued
Beginning in October, Florida students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged children who have free or reduced-price lunch through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the 2021-2022 school year.
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s […]
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FWC Creates Hotline To Address Thousands Of Vessels In Florida Displaced By Hurricane Ian
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian. When Hurricane Ian swept across the state, thousands of vessels were displaced by wind and storm surge. Some were pushed
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Winning ticket for Mega Millions $494 million jackpot sold in Florida
Two people have won the jackpot from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.
fox35orlando.com
State’s tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida launches post-Hurricane Ian ad campaign
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has put together a promotional campaign, with an initial cost of about $2.7 million, to highlight parts of the state not ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The Visit Florida campaign, which will run on digital and social media platforms through the end of October, shows recent footage...
flkeysnews.com
How many people in Florida are vaccinated and boosted for COVID? What the numbers show
About 14,697,269 eligible Floridians — 68.5% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine as of Oct. 11, according to the CDC. About 6,285,276 Floridians have received a booster,...
