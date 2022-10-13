Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Man shot to death on corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Oct. 12 in Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. The victim was standing in a crowd on the corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets when four suspects, identified only as three males and one female, pulled up next to the crowd inside a vehicle.
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena.
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man
A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
Three murder suspects in LAPD custody, one involved in fatal carjacking
A suspect in a July killing was in custody Friday — along with two accomplices arrested earlier — after he carjacked a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
Man killed in gang incident
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Sheriff’s Department seeks shooter in Willowbrook killing
A man in his 20s was fatally shot in Willowbrook early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. The man, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, was found around 2 a.m. suffering from gunshot...
Homeless man stabs woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim in ‘unprovoked’ attacks: LAPD
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
Jonathan Cole Arrested For Stabbing Woman With Scissors
HOLLYWOOD—Jonathan Cole, 30, was arrested for stabbing a 22 year old woman in the head with a pair of scissors in Hollywood on Monday, October 10. The attack was said to have been unprovoked. He was said to have been walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street on Monday...
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
LAPD searching for driver in South LA hit-and-run that left toddler in critical condition
Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a mother and toddler, leaving the child in the street with life-threatening injuries.
Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video
An 82-year-old man was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month and police are looking for the suspect.
13-year-old arrested in deadly beating of Highland Park liquor store clerk
LOS ANGELES - Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday a 13-year-old has been arrested in the deadly beating of a liquor store clerk in Highland Park and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the additional teen suspects. The name of the 13-year-old suspected was...
