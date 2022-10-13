Read full article on original website
Missing 69-Year-Old Found In Kansas, Silver Alert Canceled
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Pete Rollins out of Lawton, Oklahoma. OHP mentioned Rollins was final seen Thursday, Oct. thirteenth on the Lawton Indian Hospital round 10 a.m. Rollins is 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 kilos. He has gray hair and...
