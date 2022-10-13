Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year
Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
techunwrapped.com
Has your WiFi network disappeared? Fix it with these 3 easy steps
It is possible that on occasion you find that your Wi-Fi network does not appear. Suddenly you see that it goes offline or you can’t find it in the list of wireless networks and therefore you can’t connect. What can you do if this happens? In this article we are going to explain three simple steps you can take if your Wi-Fi network has disappeared on Windows. You will see that just by following these tips the network will appear again and you will be able to connect.
techunwrapped.com
Mistakes you make without realizing it and affect your WiFi
To get the wireless connection works well it is essential to take into account some factors. If you make a mistake and something goes wrong, it can cause your speed to slow down or you may have trouble connecting some devices. WiFi is sensitive to some problems that may appear and are more common than we can imagine.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
This is what you should do if you are going to connect many devices to WiFi
Although current connections are more powerful than a few years ago, the truth is that the problem of connecting many devices and making the Internet worse is still present. The routers and repeaters They support many connected devices theoretically, but in practice that figure can be much lower. However, you can take into account some factors.
Comments / 0