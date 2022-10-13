Read full article on original website
Poliquin, LePage meet with voters to discuss inflation & other concerns
BANGOR, Maine — Election day is less than four weeks away, and some candidates for office are trying to make some lasting impressions. Former Gov. Paul LePage and former GOP U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin sat down with voters in Bangor on Thursday morning. They addressed some of Maine's most...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Janet Mills blames Russia for winter heating costs
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is blaming Russia for the high price of energy as Maine heads into winter. “Energy prices are expected to remain high this winter due to continued world market volatility from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the governor’s office said in a “Winter Heating Season Tips and Resources” sheet that the Mills administration emailed around yesterday.
WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine
The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
Wex to lay off 30 Maine employees for 'next phase of growth'
PORTLAND, Maine — Wex Inc. announced Friday it is laying off 150 employees worldwide. Of those are 30 Maine employees who will be affected, the Portland Press Herald reported. The layoffs come as part of the Portland-based payment service company's "next phase of growth," Wex Vice President of External...
LePage holds special discussion on Maine and inflation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
VERIFY: Yes, Maine is experiencing a shortage on K1 kerosene heating fuel
PORTLAND, Maine — Heating oil prices are near record highs according to Maine's Governor's Energy Office with just weeks until winter. Staff do not see those prices dropping before the snow flies and temperatures plummet. More than 60 percent of homes in Maine rely on heating oil. Maine is...
Governor’s Energy Office releases updated guide to help Mainers save money and stay warm this winter
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With Federal forecasts expecting energy prices to remain high this winter, the Governor’s Energy Office has updated its winter heating resource guide to help Mainers. It contains resources to help stay warm this winter, improve your home’s energy efficiency, and find heating assistance, if needed....
Golden, in rare break with Mills, calls for Maine to take a more aggressive stance in lobster fight
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, seen speaking Oct. 12 at the Portland rally, has made his name by bucking his party on major initiatives, a trait that has kept him in the swingable 2nd District for two terms. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden came to Portland Wednesday to...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Brewer lawyer suspended but allowed to keep working
BREWER, Maine — A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Ed Thelander, Republican candidate for CD-1, sits down with 207
PORTLAND, Maine — This fall, 207 is interviewing candidates for major offices in Maine. Ed Thelander is a Republican running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine's first congressional district. The other candidate on the ballot is Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree. Here’s a quick biography of...
442 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 442 new cases of coronavirus. There are also 3 additional deaths- one resident each in Cumberland, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.
Maine CD-1 Republican candidate apologizes for 'rape' comment made during lobstermen rally
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican candidate for Maine's first Congressional District Ed Thelander is apologizing for statements he made at a Maine lobstermen's rally on Wednesday. "NOAA wants to rape you and your family, and they're saying pick a child," Thelander said during the rally. On Wednesday evening, Thelander walked...
