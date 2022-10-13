ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

themainewire.com

Janet Mills blames Russia for winter heating costs

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is blaming Russia for the high price of energy as Maine heads into winter. “Energy prices are expected to remain high this winter due to continued world market volatility from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the governor’s office said in a “Winter Heating Season Tips and Resources” sheet that the Mills administration emailed around yesterday.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine

The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

LePage holds special discussion on Maine and inflation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

442 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 442 new cases of coronavirus. There are also 3 additional deaths- one resident each in Cumberland, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.
MAINE STATE
