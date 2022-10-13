Read full article on original website
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
Emporia gazette.com
Minor injuries reported after Friday evening cooking fire
Minor injuries were reported following a kitchen fire in Emporia Friday evening. According to Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, a structure fire was reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday at 1302 Stanton St., apartment 15. Upon arrival, fire personnel noted light smoke visible from the apartment and the occupant had already exited the building.
Lyon Co. man flips ’85 Corvette, seriously injured
READING (KSNT) – An early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 58-year-old Reading man was driving a 1985 Corvette south on Burlingame Road in Lyon County when the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch, according to the KHP. The vehicle […]
Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
KVOE
More time needed to determine victim’s identity of Tuesday’s fatal train-pedestrian incident in Emporia
It could take several days to identify the victim in Tuesday’s train-pedestrian incident. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the preliminary investigation indicates the incident near 12th and Whildin was accidental, although a full investigation continues with Emporia Police, Amtrak and the Lyon County Coroner’s Office all involved.
KVOE
Two arrested for alleged drug activity in Osage County Friday
Two Topeka residents were arrested on drug charges in Osage County Friday morning. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies received a report of suspicious activity in the 5700 block of West 117th Street around 8:40 am. As part of an investigation, two individuals were arrested and taken to the Osage County jail.
KVOE
Emporia, Madison receiving funds for highway improvements
Emporia and Madison are set up for state funding for improvements involving highways. Emporia is receiving $400,000 officially for surface preservation on US Highway 50. City Manager Trey Cocking says this will involve milling and overlay between Graphic Arts and Prairie. Madison, meanwhile, is getting $1.5 million for pavement restoration...
WIBW
Murder charges filed following death of 68-year-old Topeka woman
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a 25-year-old man following the death of a 68-year-old Topeka woman last week, the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Elisha Burton, 25, of Topeka, is being charged with Premeditated 1st Degree Murder. On the morning...
WIBW
Trial set for man charged in death of two-year-old
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial is set for a man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter. Jeffery Exon faces charges for 1st degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child in the January death of his daughter Aurora. A two and a...
WIBW
Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8. A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel. According to...
KVOE
Minimal grass fire activity areawide during recent red flag warnings
After two straight days of critical fire danger, the reported grass fire count is minimal across the KVOE listening area. Only one fire was reported Friday, a small fire east of Eureka. A cause has not been announced. No injuries were reported. Wednesday was another story, when a 1,500-acre fire...
KCTV 5
KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just...
KVOE
Outdoor burns banned again areawide Friday; Chase County reports large grass fire from Wednesday
Extreme fire danger is back in place for the KVOE listening area Friday. Red flag warnings cover the area for the second straight day, with high temperatures expected around 80 degrees, relative humidity levels under 20 percent by late afternoon and wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Outdoor burns are banned in all area counties while the red flag warnings are in effect.
3 injured in head-on crash after driver goes wrong way on I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver heading the wrong way down Interstate 70 crashed into another vehicle on Tuesday, injuring himself and two other people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 11 on I-70 just east of Auburn Road in Shawnee County. A Ford ZX2 was driving […]
KVOE
Lebo wins Lyon County League Volleyball Tournament
The Lebo volleyball team won the Lyon County League Tournament held at White Auditorium Saturday. The Wolves won the tournament with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over Southern Coffey County in the championship game. Lebo is currently ranked No. 2 in the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Rankings in Class 1A-Division II.
KVOE
Emporia State begins street construction on Morse Drive
Street construction is taking place on the Emporia State campus. ESU is repaving Morse Drive from West 15th to West 18th. The process will likely take “a few days.”. Additional details are currently pending.
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
KVOE
Storage trailer catches fire near west Emporia convenience store
A semi trailer used as storage near a west Emporia convenience store apparently caught fire Wednesday night. Emporia Fire responded to the 3300 block of West 12th on the north side of Casey’s around 10:15 pm. Some charring was noted on both the north and south sides of the trailer, but there was apparently no extension to the north side of the business a few feet away. The extent of damage inside the trailer has not been announced.
