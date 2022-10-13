ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Dylan Sikura back for his second stint as a Rockford IceHog

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Sikura name is well-known to IceHogs fans. Brothers Tyler and Dylan Sikura were key players for the IceHogs a few years ago. In the 2019-20 season they were the IceHogs top two scorers. Both moved on after that season, but now Dylan is back and ready to help out the team in multiple ways.

Sikura’s first time around he was just out of college at Northeastern University. Now he’s 27 years old with parts of five professional seasons under his belt in the AHL, and he has made appearances in 58 NHL games. He’s one of the ‘old’ guys.

“When I was here (initially), I was a first-year rookie,” said Sikura. “I was the Reichs (young like Lukas Reichel), and now being an older guy it kind of seems weird, but it’s a role that I kind of embrace now, and I take it on. I’m willing to teach the young kids whatever they need to know.”

Two years ago, Sikura was in the Vegas Golden Knights organization. Last year he was in the Colorado Avalanche organization. He got to experience their run to the Stanley Cup Championship as a Black Ace.

“There was probably six to eight of us just practicing in the morning and going to the games. To see it first-hand it’s pretty awesome. Obviously, they’ve got some special talent there.

Sikura didn’t stick around for the Cup celebration, but he will get a championship ring.

“I do get a ring yea.”

You don’t have it yet, right?

“I don’t have it yet, so I wasn’t sure, but then the guy text me this summer asking for my ring size, so, we’ll see. I’ll show you guys if I get it.”

Sikura showed last season he can still be a very productive player at the AHL level. With the Colorado Eagles he scored 33 goals and had 73 points ranking him sixth in the league in points. He set career highs in goals, assists and points. He is still as hungry as ever to get a permanent spot in the NHL and with the Blackhawks rebuilding, this might be his best shot.

“I came back to Chicago because I think that there’s an opportunity here, and it’s good to know the coaching staff, and like I said I feel comfortable with that.”

For now, Sikura is keeping his goals simple and short-term.

“I think just get off to a good start with the team here. We have a lot of good pieces. We’re looking to get some good chemistry going there and get off to a good start personally and as a team.”

NOTE: Sikura’s brother Tyler will suit up for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season. The IceHogs will open their season this Saturday afternoon in Manitoba against the Moose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

