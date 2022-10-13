Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks on city council’s decision to revoke conditional use permit
"People like to dance and have a good time. They like to have great food. That's what we attract," Michael Roldan said.
Judge reduces charges for men involved in Newtown Rd. shooting in Virginia Beach
Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan are now being charged with reckless use of a gun. The brothers were originally charged with intent to harm.
WAVY News 10
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Ali Jennings has been the nation's leader in receiving yards most of the year, while linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation in tackles.
RELATED PEOPLE
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Details emerge after judge rules against suppressing Cody Bigsby interrogation
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Details emerge after judge rules against suppressing …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block...
Police investigate fatal shooting at Forest Cove Apartments in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in the breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
Police were called to the crash scene, at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive around 10:15 a.m.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Norfolk police investigate overnight double shooting that killed one, hurt another
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to learn what led up to a deadly double shooting that took the life of one person and hurt another. It was around 1:15 Saturday morning when police say they got the call about a possible shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. When first responders […]
Police seeking duo accused of robbing Portsmouth Dollar General
Detectives are currently searching for two individuals who robbed a Dollar General.
Man sentenced 7 years in 2018 death of Ocean Lakes H.S. student
Jacob Meadows was sentenced to 16 years with nine years suspended for the death of 17-year-old Christopher Ross.
Duo wanted, accused of stealing $171K worth of jewelry from Williamsburg business
Police are looking for two people they say stole jewelry worth $171,000 from a Williamsburg business last month.
Comments / 0