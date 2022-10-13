ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Education
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Ali Jennings has been the nation's leader in receiving yards most of the year, while linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation in tackles.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wolf
WAVY News 10

Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Linus K12#Linus High School#Va Dmv#U S Navy
WAVY News 10

Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy