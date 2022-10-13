Read full article on original website
Suspect indicted for murder in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a Whitehall man Friday for fatally shooting a man who lived with him, according to police. Whitehall police were called to the 4000 block of Beechbank Road on Oct. 7 just after midnight for a reported shooting. When officers entered...
Sheriff: Man arrested, charged with raping 12-year-old Scioto County girl he met through Facebook
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Muskingum County man was arrested Thursday after being suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl he met through Facebook, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff David Thoroughman said the Portsmouth Police Department first took a report on Oct. 10 that the girl had...
Man who exchanged gunfire with officers on I-71 pleads guilty to attempted murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who exchanged gunfire with police on Interstate 71 earlier this year has pleaded guilty to several charges. Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-71 north of Gemini Place for reports of a man firing shots at cars traveling in the northbound lanes on March 11.
2 arrested for drug possession in Athens County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were arrested Tuesday in Athens County for drug felonies during an investigation by Southeast Major Crimes Task Force. Agents with the task force executed a search warrant on the 4000 block of Center Street in New Marshfield on reports after neighbors made numerous complaints about drugs and criminal activities in the home.
Brothers suspected in fatal Linden shooting of 38-year-old in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two brothers charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Linden area last month have been arrested. Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, were taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police Thursday night. The brothers were two of three men police issued arrest warrants for in the death of 38-year-old Mario Copeland.
Ohio State Highway Patrol amends tattoo policy for future, current employees
OHIO, USA — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are now allowed to wear long-sleeved uniforms to cover their tattoos all year round. OSHP announced the change to its uniform policy on Friday. The amended rule aims to expand tattoo acceptance for current and future troopers. Future employees...
Police: Teen girl dies nearly 3 weeks after east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died nearly three weeks after she was shot at an east Columbus nightclub. Khaterra Griffin died from her injuries Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The teen was one of two people who died from the shooting at Queen of Hearts Pub on Sept. 25.
Police: Officers fired shots at man accused of firing rifle in south Columbus neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Division of Police officers fired shots at a man accused of firing a rifle in a neighborhood on the city’s south side early Saturday morning. Just before 5:40 a.m., officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive near Watkins Elementary School when they heard several gunshots.
Supporters of Donovan Lewis gather in downtown Columbus to seek justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family and friends of Donovan Lewis gathered in downtown Columbus Saturday to fight for justice in his name. Lewis, 20, was killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson in August after officers were serving an arrest warrant for him. On Saturday, almost two months after...
Columbus police arrest 13 gang members during 18-month investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen members of a criminal street gang in Columbus were arrested earlier this week during an operation by the Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and ATF Task Force. The 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 (Bantu Life) criminal street gang...
2 arrested in connection with robbery, fatal shooting at south Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection to a shooting in south Columbus earlier this month that left one man dead and another injured. Two men, both 25, were shot during an altercation Oct. 4 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.
23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Fatal shooting of 13-year-old amplifies concern for safety at Hilltop apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police could be seen patrolling the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday following the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Sinzae was found by police shot in the street outside of the Wedgewood Village Apartments Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
14-year-old arrested in connection to threats made at Pickerington school
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a threat that prompted Pickerington North High School and Lakeview Junior High to go into a lockdown for two hours on Tuesday. Pickerington Local School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said the lockdowns were initiated at 1:15...
18-year-old suspect charged in teen girl's shooting death at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has filed an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at Franklin Park earlier this week. According to court records, detectives identified Roshawn S. Adkins Jr. as the possible shooter responsible for the death...
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
Police: 2 suspects wanted in robbery, assault of 19-year-old woman in off-campus area near Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are wanted in the robbery and assault of a 19-year-old woman in the off campus area near the Ohio State University on Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the woman fell asleep while waiting for her friend on East 11th...
A boy's journey from Percocet to heroin | The Addict's Parents United
HILLIARD, Ohio — The year 2020 will be remembered for the pandemic, but it earned another distinction as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The issue is a crisis for far too many families and The Addict's...
Troopers issue 438 citations during speed, OVI enforcement on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio — During a three-day project to focus on speed, use of seat belts and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 438 citations, according to a release. The I-70 enforcement project started Oct. 7 and concluded on Oct. 9. The patrol says 392...
1 in life-threatening condition following Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the person shot in the street. They were taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.
