Hocking County, OH

10TV

Suspect indicted for murder in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a Whitehall man Friday for fatally shooting a man who lived with him, according to police. Whitehall police were called to the 4000 block of Beechbank Road on Oct. 7 just after midnight for a reported shooting. When officers entered...
WHITEHALL, OH
10TV

2 arrested for drug possession in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were arrested Tuesday in Athens County for drug felonies during an investigation by Southeast Major Crimes Task Force. Agents with the task force executed a search warrant on the 4000 block of Center Street in New Marshfield on reports after neighbors made numerous complaints about drugs and criminal activities in the home.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Brothers suspected in fatal Linden shooting of 38-year-old in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two brothers charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Linden area last month have been arrested. Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, were taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police Thursday night. The brothers were two of three men police issued arrest warrants for in the death of 38-year-old Mario Copeland.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
10TV

1 in life-threatening condition following Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the person shot in the street. They were taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

