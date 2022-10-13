Authorities announce another arrest in connection with deadly H20i car rally

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced another arrest in connection with a deadly H2Oi car rally at the Jersey Shore.

Zion Diaz, 18, of Hammonton, was arrested on October 12 and is facing riot charges.

Authorities say Diaz instructed others to block intersections, do "burnouts" and block police vehicles from responding to emergency calls during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood on September 24.

"I've never seen anything like it. It was a riot," said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron following last weekend's deadly crash during an unsanctioned car rally.

The rally led to several crashes and took the lives of two people: Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, N.J., and Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pa.

Last month, Gerald White was also charged with aggravated manslaughter and Eryk R. Wnek was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

Wildwood has introduced a series of ordinances aimed at preventing future unsanctioned rallies.

"While the County Prosecutor's Office conducts its assessment of local and state agencies coordination and response to the violent pop-up mob rally, the City is taking practical and fundamental steps to stop this event from ever occurring again," said Mayor Pete Byron.