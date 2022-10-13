ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists adding final touches, testing installations ahead of BLINK 2022

By Anna Azallion
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Final preparations are underway to get more than 100 installations ready for BLINK 2022, which starts Thursday.

This included a practice run of the inflation of one of the installations: The Architects of Air's TIMISIEN Luminarium. It's a network of tunnels and mazes inside an inflatable half the size of a football field.

"It's an awesome experience during the day because the sun moves and clouds go by and so the experience is always changing," said Emily Stowe, marketing manager for 3CDC.

Unlike many installations that are a part of BLINK, this one is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and costs $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10. Children under age 2 are free. It's also designed to be accessible for people with mobility difficulties and people with autism.

"It was designed with the intention of being a calm, soothing environment," Stowe said.

Hundreds of bicyclists filled the streets around Findlay Market Wednesday night for the BLINK BRIGHT ride.

"It's a way for everybody who wants to be part of BLINK to join in and co-create a spectacle that shares our creativity as a community all around the city," Art on the Streets founder Marge Waller said.

Art on the Streets is one of the organizations that put on the event featuring cyclists in costumes or lit-up bikes. This year's event featured multiple bikes the organizers commissioned artists to decorate, including a flying pig bike.

Katie Ceparo WCPO

The artist named the bike 'Joy,' because of what the flying pig represents to him.

"The flying pig is essentially a Cincinnati thing and my hope and feeling is that Cincinnati is safe and welcoming," said Amphay Oudomsouk, the artist of the flying pig bike.

Joy is also something Waller said she sees a lot during the event.

"People smile all evening long, both the riders and the people who see us — a lot of joy," she said.

BLINK runs Thursday through Sunday from 7-11 p.m. each day. For more information on parking and road closures from the event, click here .

