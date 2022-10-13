ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Members of Ohio Task Force One returns after recovery efforts in Florida

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfi9L_0iWn2I3p00

On his eighth hurricane deployment and over his 22nd year as a Bedford firefighter, Brian Harting witnessed some of the worst damages he has ever seen in Southwest Florida.

“Just to see the magnitude, a lot of wind damage, a lot damaged structures, the biggest things we saw was due to the storm surge. Some of the two-story homes we found easily had water 10 to 12 feet up,” said Harting. “People were reporting they were on their second floor and they had water coming through the floor vents.”

Harting was among roughly 80 people from Ohio’s Task Force One deployed to Florida to help with recovery and rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida.

Harting said he was in some of the hardest hit areas, include Fort Myers Beach.

Countless hours of work, to help people who are now facing thousands of dollars in damages.

“Our hearts goes out to them, it’s a long rebuilding process, they lost their belongings, personal artifacts, family members, things like that but we train continuously for these types of missions,” said Harting. “We’re just all very motivated to provided assistance any way that we can.”

17 days later, Harting is back and said he is just grateful to help people still recovering.

“Everybody on our team is motivated and wants to get picked for that mission to be able to go down there and provide the assistance,” said Harting. “That’s what keeps us in this, long hours a lot of years, lots of training, but to go down there is very rewarding.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local search and rescue team heads to Florida to help with hurricane cleanup

GREENFIELD, Ohio — A veteran-led search and rescue organization out of Greenfield, Ohio is responding to Florida to help communities affected by Hurricane Ian. Rescue 101 SAR offers first responders and veterans the opportunity to continue their service by helping those affected by disasters. Rescue 101 SAR will work...
GREENFIELD, OH
Sportico

Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio troopers change Tattoo uniform policy

Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today a change to the Division’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeve uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves. […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
State
Ohio State
City
Bedford, OH
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Florida, OH
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Southwest Florida#Directv Now#Ohio Task Force
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off

CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
american-rails.com

Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy