Streetsboro police officer delivers meal after arresting DoorDash driver

Warren Police Department seizes and destroys 350 guns over year and a half
The Warren Police Department seized 350 guns over the last year and a half, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Police: Shots fired into vehicle after a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills
Shots were fired into a vehicle in Willoughby Hills after a domestic disturbance call on Saturday afternoon, according to the Willoughby Hills Police Department.
Akron Police find 73-year-old man
Akron Police found a missing 73-year-old man safe in Hinckley, Ohio, just after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to Lieutenant Michael A. Miller.
cleveland19.com
Euclid police shut down social media rumors of Thursday night officer-involved shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Don’t spread what you can’t confirm,” is the message Euclid police shared on Facebook after seeing rumors circulate on social media. According to the department, there were posts and videos shared on social media claiming that Euclid police “shot an unarmed Black male” on East 185th Street on Thursday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired at Lyndhurst police Wednesday afternoon; no arrests have been made
LYNDHURST, Ohio – Shots were fired at Lyndhurst police officers Wednesday afternoon while they were investigating a homicide in Cleveland, police said. Lyndhurst officers were near Locke Avenue and East 123rd Street at about 4:05 p.m. investigating the homicide of Dailyn Ferguson. Ferguson, 23, was shot and killed May...
4 consecutive life sentences for Slavic Village quadruple homicide
A man found guilty of killing two children, their mother and another man in Slavic Village in 2019 has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
Shots fired in parking lot at Pine Ridge Apartments in Willoughby Hills during 'isolated incident'
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired into a vehicle during a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills at the Pine Ridge Apartments. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
cleveland19.com
Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of punching a Home Depot employee as he was stealing a drill is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked out of the Steelyard Commons Home Depot with a drill set without paying...
Euclid: Police Say ‘Dozens’ of Kias Have Been Stolen, Here’s How to Stop It
The city of Euclid has been getting hit hard with vehicle thefts lately, and they all seemingly stem from viral videos posted to social media. Kias and Hyuandis have been the target of grand theft for months. It’s happening all across the country. Viral videos on social media have reportedly shown how this can be done.
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
Robber threatens to stab two mall shoppers with screwdriver: Beachwood Police Blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Cedar Road. At 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6, it was reported that a woman in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, had threatened to stab two victims with a screwdriver while robbing them. The suspect took multiple shopping...
Summit County police searching for 'vicious dog' that ran away after being shot by officers
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Springfield Township Police Department is searching for an injured dog that ran away after officers shot it. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Early Thursday morning, officers responded to a...
Nigerian man found guilty in Cleveland trial of running online marketplace for stolen credit card information
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A jury on Wednesday found a Nigerian man guilty of running an online marketplace that sold stolen bank account and credit card information, among other stolen personal information. Blessing Adeleke, 31, remained stoic with his right hand clenching his left wrist as U.S. District Judge James...
whbc.com
New Phila Man Arraigned in Hot Car Death of Toddler Son
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old New Philadelphia man entered not guilty pleas to murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of his toddler son. This after he was named in a grand jury indictment. Landon Parrott remains jailed on $250,000 bond. Investigators say...
Woman says brother assaulted her while trying to get the keys to their mother’s car: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:05 a.m. Oct. 4, officers were dispatched to a home where a woman, 36, reported that she had been assaulted by her brother, 31, a Cleveland resident. The man had come to the home in an attempt to get keys to a car parked at the residence. The woman...
Suspected drunk driver busted on two flat tires: Police
A Cleveland man is facing charges after an officer spotted him allegedly driving drunk with two flat tires.
‘Smash and grabs’ reported in busy parking lots
Police in Northeast Ohio are warning about an increase in "smash and grab" incidents. And they say the crimes are even taking place in busy parking lots at all times of the day.
cleveland19.com
Duo of Cleveland catalytic converter theft suspects wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters at several auto dealers up and down West 130th Street, according to police. Police said most of these...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
