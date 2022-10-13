NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police reported a shooting they believe is connected to the location 6952 Highway 70 S. in Bellevue where there was at least one victim. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Public Affairs officer said that there was a fight between at least three persons, and one of them pulled out a gun.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO