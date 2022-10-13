Read full article on original website
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
fox17.com
Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
fox17.com
Rutherford County Schools converting storage spaces into classrooms amid overcrowding
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Schools in Rutherford County are continuing to battle issues of overcrowding. The school system says they've converted a number of storage spaces and teacher workrooms into classrooms. They are also trying to make full use of portables. One school is trying to fit 300 students into seven portables.
fox17.com
Principals fill sub roles as schools in Wilson County grapple with teacher shortages
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shortage of teachers across Middle Tennessee leaves those in the educational field concerned and in need of substitute teachers. A Wilson County teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said staff shortages are escalating to the point it's now putting school safety at risk.
fox17.com
Local musician paid $63 for parking for 36 minutes at downtown Nashville lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Devine, a musician and the owner of New Breed Music Group, says parking prices has musicians thinking twice about playing in downtown Nashville. Devine explains some bars offer a discount to pay a total of $10 for parking for the night while other bars...
fox17.com
Husband of pregnant wife sues Nashville government over fatal self-inflicted gunshot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The husband of a pregnant woman has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Government and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD )officers, claiming a failure to restrain the mother of one led to her ability to fatally shoot herself. Husband James Parrish filed the lawsuit against the Nashville government...
fox17.com
Police: Suspect in custody, victim transported after apartment shooting near Smyrna school
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Smyrna Police reported a shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School Friday around 5 p.m. A suspect is in custody and a victim has been transported to the hospital, according to Smyrna Police. Police said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police say to avoid walking on train tracks after two accidents this week
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — First responders are urging residents to avoid walking on train tracks after two people in Murfreesboro were hit and hurt, both within two days. The latest accident occurred on the CSX railroad bridge next to the Searcy Street Greenway on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reported.
fox17.com
Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
fox17.com
Experts say it's now 'significantly' cheaper to rent in Nashville than own a home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The monthly cost of owning a home is now much higher than renting a single-family starter house. According to a study from John Burns Real Estate Consulting, it’s now $648 more a month to own a home in Nashville. “Even though rents are not...
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
fox17.com
From high interest rates to Middle Tennessee's affordable housing issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tracking the economy, interest rates on loans continue to go up. Currently, it's more than double the three percent we saw just last year, giving developers a pause. Expert discuss how this could all impact affordable housing going forward. Whether it's a home or a...
fox17.com
Smyrna man charged by the TBI for unlawful photography of a minor
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for unlawful photography of a minor. In April, TBI began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor which resulted in the identification of 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr. as the person responsible for the unlawful photography, TBI reports.
fox17.com
AMBER Alert for missing Wilson County teen cancelled
Both subjects were located in Murfeesboro Saturday morning, the TBI reports. Aubrea Branham is safe and Hilario Fuentesis in custody. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a teenager missing out of Wilson County. TBI said the missing 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has brown hair and blue...
fox17.com
Woman's home damaged from 75-mph straight line winds that ripped through Fairview
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service has surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather in Fairview, Tennessee. Surveyors concluded straight line winds up to 75 mph ripped through the small Williamson County town located about 25 minutes south of Nashville. Damage reports have been rolling into the FOX 17 newsroom all morning.
fox17.com
Police report shooting in Bellevue, gunshot wound victim showed up to hospital after
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police reported a shooting they believe is connected to the location 6952 Highway 70 S. in Bellevue where there was at least one victim. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Public Affairs officer said that there was a fight between at least three persons, and one of them pulled out a gun.
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
fox17.com
Three men who allegedly broke into cars in Murfreesboro arrested: Guns, drugs on persons
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three men who reportedly break into cars in the Rocky Lane area on Sunday have been arrested by Murfreesboro Police. Two of the men were armed with guns and one of them was in possession of illegal drugs, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports. An officer...
fox17.com
NASCAR upset-Tennessee style
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a Tennessee based racing team has won a NASCAR truck race. It took an incredible finish, and judges had to study the tape to see who won. In the end it was Matt DiBenedetto and the...
