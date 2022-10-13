ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Council#Open Space Commission#The Metro Parks Board#The Board And Commission#The Greenway Commission#Fox 17 News#The Greenways Commission
fox17.com

Smyrna man charged by the TBI for unlawful photography of a minor

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for unlawful photography of a minor. In April, TBI began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor which resulted in the identification of 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr. as the person responsible for the unlawful photography, TBI reports.
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox17.com

AMBER Alert for missing Wilson County teen cancelled

Both subjects were located in Murfeesboro Saturday morning, the TBI reports. Aubrea Branham is safe and Hilario Fuentesis in custody. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a teenager missing out of Wilson County. TBI said the missing 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has brown hair and blue...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Woman's home damaged from 75-mph straight line winds that ripped through Fairview

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service has surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather in Fairview, Tennessee. Surveyors concluded straight line winds up to 75 mph ripped through the small Williamson County town located about 25 minutes south of Nashville. Damage reports have been rolling into the FOX 17 newsroom all morning.
FAIRVIEW, TN
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

NASCAR upset-Tennessee style

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a Tennessee based racing team has won a NASCAR truck race. It took an incredible finish, and judges had to study the tape to see who won. In the end it was Matt DiBenedetto and the...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy