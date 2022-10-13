ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft

QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person dead after head-on crash in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash that shut down a main roadway for hours Thursday night. Marshfield Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a two car accident. Once on scene, investigators determined the the accident was a head on crash and one person was deceased.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph

A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
QUINCY, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Septic Loan Program to Launch in December

HYANNIS – A septic management loan program for Barnstable County homeowners is on-track to start by the end of the year. Brian Baumgaertel with the county’s Department of Health and Environment told commissioners during their most recent meeting that the project is on track for mid to late December, though a few staffing and technical hurdles remain.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school

A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bradley
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Halifax mourns youth softball coach

Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
HALIFAX, MA
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
BARRINGTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A

One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
MARSHFIELD, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Neighbors Object to Oak Bluffs Inn Proposal

Neighbors took issue with a plan to build a three-story, four-room inn on a vacant lot at 14 Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs during a public hearing Thursday. Pitched as the Four Sisters Inn, the project includes the construction of a 2.5-story, 4,000 square foot inn that would be open year round and have capacity for eight guests. The inn would also include a separate bedroom for the inkeeper.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Times#Medicare Medicaid#Ems#Oak Bluffs Fire
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
REHOBOTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Scallop season limit faces backlash

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board heard from members of the shellfish committee and local shellfisherman regarding the town’s scallop limit for the upcoming year. This past season, for both Sengekontacket Pond and Lagoon Pond, commercial and recreational/family fishing limits were set at three and one...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
capecoddaily.com

Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole

COTUIT – A traffic crash was reported at the intersection of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Route 130 in Cotuit about 9:30 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported but a utility pole was struck by one of the vehicles. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. The post Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC approves Red Arrow Road housing

On Thursday, following a brief deliberation, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the proposed Red Arrow Community Housing, a project brought to the commission by South Mountain Company’s John Abrams. The project, submitted to the commission as a modification proposal, aims to construct six structures on a 3.17 acre...
WEST TISBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy