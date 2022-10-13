Read full article on original website
WCVB
Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft
QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
One person dead after head-on crash in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash that shut down a main roadway for hours Thursday night. Marshfield Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a two car accident. Once on scene, investigators determined the the accident was a head on crash and one person was deceased.
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph
A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Septic Loan Program to Launch in December
HYANNIS – A septic management loan program for Barnstable County homeowners is on-track to start by the end of the year. Brian Baumgaertel with the county’s Department of Health and Environment told commissioners during their most recent meeting that the project is on track for mid to late December, though a few staffing and technical hurdles remain.
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Halifax mourns youth softball coach
Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
vineyardgazette.com
Neighbors Object to Oak Bluffs Inn Proposal
Neighbors took issue with a plan to build a three-story, four-room inn on a vacant lot at 14 Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs during a public hearing Thursday. Pitched as the Four Sisters Inn, the project includes the construction of a 2.5-story, 4,000 square foot inn that would be open year round and have capacity for eight guests. The inn would also include a separate bedroom for the inkeeper.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
nerej.com
Waldman Associates sells seven building industrial portfolio in Bourne, MA for $10.575 million
Bourne MA A seven-building industrial portfolio consisting of 124,000 s/f has been sold. The addresses are 18-21 Commerce Park Rd., 50 & 53 Portside Dr. and 618 Macarthur Blvd. The sale price was $10.575 million. The buyer was Unicorn Realty, which has major holdings on the South Shore and this...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Scallop season limit faces backlash
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board heard from members of the shellfish committee and local shellfisherman regarding the town’s scallop limit for the upcoming year. This past season, for both Sengekontacket Pond and Lagoon Pond, commercial and recreational/family fishing limits were set at three and one...
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
Taunton Schools Superintendent Apologizes After Elementary Student Injured
TAUNTON — Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John Cabral is apologizing to the family of a student at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School after the child's neck was injured by a jump rope. According to the superintendent's statement, the incident took place at recess on Tuesday, Oct. 11, but the parents...
capecoddaily.com
Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole
COTUIT – A traffic crash was reported at the intersection of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Route 130 in Cotuit about 9:30 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported but a utility pole was struck by one of the vehicles. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. The post Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC approves Red Arrow Road housing
On Thursday, following a brief deliberation, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the proposed Red Arrow Community Housing, a project brought to the commission by South Mountain Company’s John Abrams. The project, submitted to the commission as a modification proposal, aims to construct six structures on a 3.17 acre...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
