ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine makes a stop in Erie

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhlP1_0iWn0u5f00

A career diplomat opened a speaker series on a college campus.

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, stopped at Penn State Behrend. Yovanovitch served as ambassador from 2016 to 2019.

Erie for Ukraine holds ‘Ukrainian Bazaar’ fundraiser at ECAT

She spoke about the turbulent war in Ukraine and believed Russia is losing momentum.

“That doesn’t mean though the Russians can’t inflict a lot of damage, a lot of death even as they are losing. We have seen that since Sunday with these missile attacks, so I think it makes it even clearer that we need to keep on supporting Ukraine,” said Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Yovanovitch also served as U.S. ambassador to Armenia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Doug Mastriano holds rally in Erie in Pa. Gov. race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor. Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Mastriano to rally in Erie Friday night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano is stopping in Erie Friday as he looks to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. The Republican is scheduled to be at the Bayfront Convention Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Mastriano will talk to supporters about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania, if elected. He is expected to talk […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Josh Shapiro holds rally at Democratic headquarters in Erie

Erie Democrats rallied for their gubernatorial candidate this evening. Josh Shapiro appeared before an enthusiastic crowd at the City Gallery, 1503 State Street. With less than a month until the election, Shapiro touted his policy positions on issues, including abortion rights, health care, and plans for dealing with inflation and crime. His opponent, Republican Doug […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Could Erie be host to cruise ships again?

It’s been decades since cruise ships docked on Erie’s Bayfront. But some are optimistic that Erie could become a cruise ship destination again, possibly as soon as next year. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio to explain. City officials are confident on a possible return of cruise ships to Erie’s Bayfront that they say could […]
ERIE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police raid farm and seize animals

Erie County, Pa. — State police raided a farm in Erie and seized hundreds of animals after discovering horrific living conditions and a pile of burned animal carcasses, according to a local shelter. The Anna Shelter in Erie announced it had taken in 223 animals, including 57 dogs, cats, pot-bellied pigs, ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons, from a property on Edinboro Road last weekend. Police obtained a warrant after viewing a video of the farm that was provided by members of the shelter, they said. ...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How is inflation impacting Erie County residents?

The price to run a household in the U.S. continues to climb thanks to rising costs in food, rent and consumer services. According to the September inflation report, the consumer price index rose 8.2% year to year since 2021. While the price of gas is lower compared to the same time last year, the price […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Yovanovitch
explore venango

Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 14-16

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Smash-O-Lantern Drift Event Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Smash-O Lantern on Oct. 15 and 16. This event will feature Drifting Trick or Treating (1 – 3 p.m. Saturday only). Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! More details about this event can be found on their […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Motorcyclist Side-Swiped In Chase

Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was injured during a police chase in the city of Erie. Erie Police say around 9:45 Friday night, they were pursuing a vehicle, when the suspect side-swiped a motorcyclist in the area of 28th and East Avenue. The biker was able to lay the...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Armenia#Ecat#Russians#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Infinite Erie investment playbook highlights eight local leaders in economic growth

City leaders are providing an update on an investment playbook, announcing a group called Infinite Erie. The playbook highlights eight leading entities that promote economic growth in Erie. Organizations include the Erie Community Foundation, Diverse Erie, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, among several others. The playbook serves as a to-do list for pursuing funding […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
abc27 News

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Erie County Library recognizes its ‘friends’ for ‘National Friends of Libraries Week’

The Erie County Blasco Library is giving a public recognition of thanks to its friend groups that continue to support them. The Blasco Library is showing appreciation of its friends groups that contribute to raising funding for programs, materials, and supplies. A proclamation was read by County Administration to celebrate the Erie County Public Library […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Council, County Executive tour Penn State Behrend to learn more about ‘Project Resolve’

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, along with Erie County Council members, visited Penn State Behrend on Thursday to learn more about “Project Resolve” and how potential funding could benefit the region. County council members made the trip after some members began questioning if investing $5 million to “Project Resolve” with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy