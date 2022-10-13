Biz Buzz Encore: Traditional shaving helped him through depression and now he makes his own brushes

Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a remarkable couple who has changed others ‘for the better’
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Joe and Belinda Baird, a couple in Pocatello who has made a difference to those...
Post Register
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band
As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Customers boldly going to Space Crepes, where the menu is ‘out of this world’
REXBURG – Jennifer Kim and her boyfriend, Steve Hwong, are exploring a new world as the owners of a space-themed restaurant in Rexburg, and so far, customers are coming at warp speed. The duo celebrated the grand opening of Space Crepes earlier this month at 155 West Main Street....
eastidahonews.com
2023 enrollment through Your Health Idaho starts this week
BOISE – Open Enrollment for health insurance in Idaho starts October 15. Idahoans can enroll in 2023 medical and dental coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange. For the first time ever, Idahoans will be able to apply for a tax credit and health insurance on the same application and find out if they qualify within minutes. The new technology is designed to improve Idahoan’s health insurance shopping experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
eastidahonews.com
Masquerade Ball kicks off several weeks of Halloween fun at the Idaho Falls Zoo
IDAHO FALLS — It’s time to celebrate the Halloween season in the wildest place in town, the Idaho Falls Zoo. The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a few events to help our community enjoy the season. The Masquerade Ball is the night to don your best suit or...
eastidahonews.com
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides
When it comes to "fall festivities" in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?. We're lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley-- yet, one of the "oldest" and most authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here's a look:
RELATED PEOPLE
eastidahonews.com
One man’s journey through opioid addiction and why officials say we’re ‘in a war’ with fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS – The tattoo above Zack Mahan’s right knee has a story behind it that was years in the making. Etched in ink are the words, “I love me 9-9-20.” For Mahan, being able to say he loves himself is a big deal, and it came with a hefty price.
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Women Are Exposing Their Husband’s Dirty Secrets Online
Idaho mistresses, beware. Your crimes against your lover's wife could soon become a public affair. It's a bit unnerving, isn't it? That's understandable. After all, you know what you did you, but you never imagined the rest of the world would. You broke the Woman Code. You slept with another...
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
KIVI-TV
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that...
Rigby Woman Lands Catch-and-Release Record Hybrid Trout at Henry's Lake
Hailey Thomas, of Rigby, ID recently set a new catch-and-release state record after landing a massive hybrid trout from Henry's Lake. According to the Idaho Fish & Game, Hailey hooked into the monster 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on October 4 while fishing with her family. The rainbow/cutthroat hybrid cruised past the...
Comments / 0