Little Rock, AR

LRPD confident they have several persons of interest after a UALR student killed 11 years ago

By Tylisa Hampton
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — More than a decade has passed since a 20-year-old Arkansas woman went to class at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and never came home.

Patricia Guardado was last seen 11 years ago on October 12, 2011, and four days later her body was found by police, her family is still searching for answers.

In a statement from a spokesperson with the Little Rock Police Department they say,

The Little Rock Police Department is committed to working collaboratively to resolve all cold cases; more specifically, the Patricia Guardado case which is currently actively being investigated. At this point, we can say with confidence that there are several persons of interest. However, as with all ongoing investigations, we are limited on the information we can provide to ensure the evidence we continue to collect supports the investigation.”

Guardado’s family says they’re hoping they can finally bring their daughter, big sister, and friend to justice.

“I would give my life to hug her again to hear her voice and tell her how much I loved her,” said mother to Guardado, Leonor Garcia.

Gloria Guardado is Guardado’s sister and was 11 years old when Patricia went missing.

“That’s half of my life without my sister,” said Guardado.

Guardado says Patricia left to go to a morning class at UA Little Rock and that was the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

“It kind of started getting later and later and she never called,” said Guardado.

She says she remembers when her family didn’t hear from her that night and they went out to look for her.

“We drove to the Burger King parking lot where we found her car,” said Guardado.

The Little Rock Police found Patricia’s body 4 days later in a pond near Sweet Home.

“It’s frustrating to know someone is out there and they know someone knows,” said Guardado.

Now instead of making new adventures with her sister, she’s left wondering what could have been.

“She would be 31 years old, so she would be working, have her family and have a wedding,” said Guardado.

She says she put her life on hold since her sister’s case has yet to be solved.

“I turned 20, I didn’t celebrate it, I turned 21, I didn’t celebrate it, I turned 22, I didn’t celebrate it because my sister never got to,” said Guardado.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you know anything, call Little Rock Police and can remain anonymous.

