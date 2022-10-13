Read full article on original website
‘It looks like a massive garbage dump’: Yakima Co. removes riverside encampments
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County staff have taken apart a half-dozen abandoned encampments and collected more than nine tons of debris along the way, finding plain garbage, hazardous waste, electronics and even a whole bedframe. “In terms of what you see out there, it’s everything,” Yakima County Public Services...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’
One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
Alaska Resident Fires Shots at Problem Bear After It Kills Dozens of Turkeys
It appears that a problematic bear up in Alaska is causing some serious problems after it went on a rampage and killed turkeys. The bear apparently has been away from the Matanuska River for a bit. Yet a report from KTUU indicates that it came back on Thursday night. The animal finds its way into turkey pens run by Polaris Hatchery. Don Dyer, who owns the hatchery and also started mapping out the attacks, would say that the bear moved through an 8-foot-tall woven-wire horse fence easily. Yep, the bear just bore through it without any issues at all.
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
In a double whammy to Oregon’s commercial fleet, Alaska’s Bering king crab, snow crab seasons canceled
Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
All 36 of Oregon counties will receive federal assistance, including Crook County
Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance. Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region. Deschutes County will receive two payments of $2.311 million and Jefferson County will receive two payments of $966,784. "This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities' needs...
Alaska Officials Investigate Bizarre Moose Hunting Violation Involving a Bulldozer
Alaska wildlife officials got a strange call when concerned locals shared reports of several people committing a bizarre hunting violation. After learning about the illegal moose taken and just how much damage was done at the time, officials were forced to launch an involved investigation. As of now, that investigation is still ongoing.
Seven arrested following protest blocking I-495 in Montgomery County
BALTIMORE - Seven people were arrested after a group of protesters blocked a portion on I-495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 after a group of protesters were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. They were dressed in neon vests and held up signs.
