The Independent

Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’

One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Outsider.com

Alaska Resident Fires Shots at Problem Bear After It Kills Dozens of Turkeys

It appears that a problematic bear up in Alaska is causing some serious problems after it went on a rampage and killed turkeys. The bear apparently has been away from the Matanuska River for a bit. Yet a report from KTUU indicates that it came back on Thursday night. The animal finds its way into turkey pens run by Polaris Hatchery. Don Dyer, who owns the hatchery and also started mapping out the attacks, would say that the bear moved through an 8-foot-tall woven-wire horse fence easily. Yep, the bear just bore through it without any issues at all.
ALASKA STATE
Central Oregonian

All 36 of Oregon counties will receive federal assistance, including Crook County

Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance. Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region. Deschutes County will receive two payments of $2.311 million and Jefferson County will receive two payments of $966,784. "This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities' needs...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
CBS News

Seven arrested following protest blocking I-495 in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE - Seven people were arrested after a group of protesters blocked a portion on I-495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 after a group of protesters were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. They were dressed in neon vests and held up signs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

