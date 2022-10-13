Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand IncreasesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
sachsenews.com
Property tax bills mailed to residents
Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related
Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of hand sanitizer bottles found floating in Trinity River after fire at Fort Worth warehouse, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Hand sanitizer bottles floating in the Trinity River are the result of an Oct. 6 fire at a warehouse storing the product, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, said Thursday. About 20 fire trucks and 85 firefighters responded to the fire at the...
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
City of Grapevine prepares to issue $14.5M in certificates of obligation
Grapevine City Council will revisit the item at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine is looking to spend about $14.1 million on streets, parks and city vehicles. During an Oct. 4 meeting, Grapevine City Council approved a notice of intention resolution to issue $14.5 million in certificates of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tcu360.com
New residential halls expected to wipe out two parking lots on the east side of campus
As the student population continues to grow, two new residential halls on the east side of campus are expected to open in the fall 2024 along with a new dining hall. The construction will wipe out two reserved permit parking lots on the east side of campus, across from the Neeley School of Business.
Five Below Opening Near Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth
Grab some party or pet supplies, sweet treats, or a yoga mat at a great price, all is one place.
Tarrant County set to begin offering virtual option for marriage applications
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Couples planning to tie the knot in Texas are getting a technology wedding gift from Tarrant County.The County Clerk's office is set to become the first in the state to approve marriage license applications using an online video meeting, allowing them to skip the in-person trip to a county office to get the document.It's a solution for Texans in the military who have limited leave time to get a license before their wedding day, or couples who live out of state but are coming home to get married.State law used to require an in-person appearance for a...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
keranews.org
Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike
The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
Eater
A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
fox4news.com
Dallas County worker takes vacation time to work second job at State Fair of Texas
A North Texas woman applauded for her work with Dallas County over the decades is being praised for her hard work at her second job. She takes vacation time from Dallas County to work at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu introduces us to Vickey Johnson.
fox4news.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported
DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
WFAA
Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours
DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
Comments / 0