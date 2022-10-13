Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
SOURCE SPORTS: Jordan Poole’s New Contract is Reportedly More Important to the Warriors Than Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors are set to add Draymond Green back into the fold after a self-imposed leave of absence after punching teammate Jordan Poole. With contracts for many key players coming up at the end of the season, there is a belief that Jordan Poole is the priority. The...
Stephen A. Smith declares Kyrie Irving won’t re-sign with Nets, plans to join Lakers
Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving saw himself get linked to the Los Angeles Lakers all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. At some points, it felt inevitable that Irving would somehow end up in Los Angeles. Of course, he’s still with the Nets and is getting ready to try to have a resurgent 2022-23 season.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
LeBron James Tried To Recruit NBA Superstar To Lakers
Damian Lillard is one of the most intensely-loyal stars in the NBA — but that doesn't mean other NBA stars haven't tried to recruit him. In the summer of 2021, Lillard was in town to shoot a music video when Los Angeles superstar LeBron James invited him to his Brentwood estate.
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
John Wall Could Reportedly Lose Starting Job With The Clippers, According To Tyronn Lue
John Wall is in danger of losing his starting point guard role to Clippers veteran Reggie Jackson, according to head coach Tyronn Lue.
The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Clippers have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win
The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed
After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama. […] The post RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indiana Pacers sign three players with regular season approaching
The Pacers are doing their final roster shuffle before the regular season.
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
Warner Executive Walks Back Comments About Barkley’s New Contract
The longtime NBA analyst was pursued by LIV Golf this summer.
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb
At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
