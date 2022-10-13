ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

pajaronian.com

Mariners survive against powerhouse Salinas | High school football

APTOS—The mission couldn’t have been any clearer for Aptos senior Caden Prichard who was set to battle Salinas for just the second time in his career. The ace running back helped lift the Mariners past the Cowboys, 44-41, in a thriller that went down to the wire in front of a packed house on Trevin Dilfer Memorial Field at Aptos High on Oct. 14.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 8!

SALINAS, Calif. — Aptos knocks off Salinas, 44-41 The Mariners hand the Salinas Cowboys their first loss of the season in a high-scoring battle at Aptos High School. Aptos RB Caden Prichard had several touchdowns, along with an interception and a 93-yard kick return in the win. The Cowboys pulled within three points in the final seconds of the game but were unable to secure the onside kick. This loss snaps a 23-game league winning streak for the Cowboys. Aptos is now 3-0 in league play and 6-1 overall this season. The Cowboys fall to 2-1 in the Gabilan division.
APTOS, CA
sanbenito.com

For Hollister High girls volleyball, it’s Miller time

Caitlin Miller grew up playing soccer until she found a sport she truly fell in love with—volleyball. The Hollister High senior started playing volleyball as an eighth-grader in part because her older sister, former Haybalers standout Nicole Miller, played the sport. “I would always watch my sister play in...
HOLLISTER, CA
High School Football PRO

Hollister, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Alisal High School football team will have a game with Hollister High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HOLLISTER, CA
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
pajaronian.com

Mustangs trying to turn season around | High school football

WATSONVILLE—The Monte Vista Christian football team had been looking for ways to get back on track after two consecutive losses to begin Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division play. The Mustangs galloped their way back with a 34-24 win over North Salinas in front of a packed crowd including...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Extra security will be around Rabobank Stadium to keep fans safe. Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple incidents at Central Coast High Schools. In Hollister, a fight between teens saw a knife pulled last month. At North Monterey County High School, shots rang out outside of the stadium. Fortunately, no The post Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County First Tee awarded USGA grant

Monterey County First Tee has been awarded a grant from the United States Golf Association to advance the game in underserved communities on the Central Coast. The USGA has presented the IDEA Grant to 25 different First Tee chapters around the country. The grants total up to $25,000 with the goal of expanding and diversifying the game of golf.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Hugh Roberts
KSBW.com

Watsonville unveils Velas, Portugal, as 7th sister city

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville announced a sister city partnership agreement with Velas, Portugal. To mark the partnership, a delegation from Velas traveled to Watsonville on Tuesday. While in Watsonville, the delegation toured both city buildings and local small businesses. Sister city programs aim to share cultures...
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX40

Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
SAN JOSE, CA
puravidamoms.com

Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Bamboo Giant offering first-ever nighttime walkthrough experience

Located on a busy thoroughfare between Aptos and Watsonville, Bamboo Giant Nursery and Gardens (BGNG) could easily be driven past without a second glance. But the nursery, tucked into the side of a hill in a rural, forested section of Freedom Boulevard, is actually one of the largest displays of timber bamboo in North America. Trails on the property take you through thick rows of bamboo, over stone walkways to waterfalls, decorative archways and fountains.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Marina City Council will vote to approve a second cardroom to open up in town on Tuesday. The proposed site would be next to the off-ramp from Highway 1 onto Del Monte Boulevard. Marina’s mayor is welcoming the new cardroom, while others aren’t so sure. Frank Calamia, the owner of the The post Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

