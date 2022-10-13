Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Mariners survive against powerhouse Salinas | High school football
APTOS—The mission couldn’t have been any clearer for Aptos senior Caden Prichard who was set to battle Salinas for just the second time in his career. The ace running back helped lift the Mariners past the Cowboys, 44-41, in a thriller that went down to the wire in front of a packed house on Trevin Dilfer Memorial Field at Aptos High on Oct. 14.
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 8!
SALINAS, Calif. — Aptos knocks off Salinas, 44-41 The Mariners hand the Salinas Cowboys their first loss of the season in a high-scoring battle at Aptos High School. Aptos RB Caden Prichard had several touchdowns, along with an interception and a 93-yard kick return in the win. The Cowboys pulled within three points in the final seconds of the game but were unable to secure the onside kick. This loss snaps a 23-game league winning streak for the Cowboys. Aptos is now 3-0 in league play and 6-1 overall this season. The Cowboys fall to 2-1 in the Gabilan division.
sanbenito.com
For Hollister High girls volleyball, it’s Miller time
Caitlin Miller grew up playing soccer until she found a sport she truly fell in love with—volleyball. The Hollister High senior started playing volleyball as an eighth-grader in part because her older sister, former Haybalers standout Nicole Miller, played the sport. “I would always watch my sister play in...
Hollister, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
pajaronian.com
Mustangs trying to turn season around | High school football
WATSONVILLE—The Monte Vista Christian football team had been looking for ways to get back on track after two consecutive losses to begin Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division play. The Mustangs galloped their way back with a 34-24 win over North Salinas in front of a packed crowd including...
Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Extra security will be around Rabobank Stadium to keep fans safe. Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple incidents at Central Coast High Schools. In Hollister, a fight between teens saw a knife pulled last month. At North Monterey County High School, shots rang out outside of the stadium. Fortunately, no The post Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County First Tee awarded USGA grant
Monterey County First Tee has been awarded a grant from the United States Golf Association to advance the game in underserved communities on the Central Coast. The USGA has presented the IDEA Grant to 25 different First Tee chapters around the country. The grants total up to $25,000 with the goal of expanding and diversifying the game of golf.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
KSBW.com
Watsonville unveils Velas, Portugal, as 7th sister city
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville announced a sister city partnership agreement with Velas, Portugal. To mark the partnership, a delegation from Velas traveled to Watsonville on Tuesday. While in Watsonville, the delegation toured both city buildings and local small businesses. Sister city programs aim to share cultures...
montereycountyweekly.com
Shawarma King in Castroville boasts a growing number of loyal subjects.
You are standing on concrete, cracked and pitted in places and dusty from the procession of passing trucks. Aromas of exhaust from the traffic mix with the ting of fresh petrol gushing from multiple pumps. Ambient sound is limited to the low rumble of idling engines and the ding of...
Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
puravidamoms.com
Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
pajaronian.com
Bamboo Giant offering first-ever nighttime walkthrough experience
Located on a busy thoroughfare between Aptos and Watsonville, Bamboo Giant Nursery and Gardens (BGNG) could easily be driven past without a second glance. But the nursery, tucked into the side of a hill in a rural, forested section of Freedom Boulevard, is actually one of the largest displays of timber bamboo in North America. Trails on the property take you through thick rows of bamboo, over stone walkways to waterfalls, decorative archways and fountains.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio expecting a baby girl
SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio has announced that she is expecting a baby girl in March 2023! She and her partner are looking forward to the new adventure. Watch her announcement in the video above.
montereycountyweekly.com
Our endorsements for candidates and ballot measures in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.
IT’S A WEIRD TIME FOR THE MESSY AND BEAUTIFUL EXPERIMENT OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY, which continues to face an extraordinary test. One of the oddities is that candidates who scorn government have just as much a chance at winning as candidates who believe in government. We’re most excited about those...
KSBW.com
2 local Community College's will host an Undocumented Student Action Week
MONTEREY, Calif. — The California Community Colleges Chancellor's office is remaining committed to supporting undocumented students as community colleges across the state will host an Undocumented Student Action Week from Oct. 17. through Oct. 21. The purpose of the action week is to give support to undocumented students where...
Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Marina City Council will vote to approve a second cardroom to open up in town on Tuesday. The proposed site would be next to the off-ramp from Highway 1 onto Del Monte Boulevard. Marina’s mayor is welcoming the new cardroom, while others aren’t so sure. Frank Calamia, the owner of the The post Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Bay Rare Fruit Growers’ apple tasting reveals a fruit that contains multitudes.
Freddy Menge knows a lot about apples. To be fair, he’s been learning about this widely cultivated fruit ever since he was a kid—that’s when he remembers finding old, abandoned apple trees growing in the forest near his home by La Selva Beach. “They were weird, they...
