Women's college basketball preview: Top Final Four contenders that could win the national championship
South Carolina was a scary team to face last season and will continue to be intimidating this year as the Gamecocks look to defend their national title. The team that embraces the Final Four grind every Friday certainly has the weapons to repeat, but nothing is guaranteed in college basketball with plenty of competition.
Yardbarker
Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim blasts Big Ten hoops: 'They sucked in the tournament'
Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday. Boeheim’s Orange went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the Big Dance. Boeheim...
NC State vs. Syracuse Prediction: ACC Atlantic Teams Collide in Top-20 Showdown
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the NC State Wolfpack vs. Syracuse Orange ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
North Carolina vs. Duke Prediction: Tar Heels and Blue Devils Set for Key ACC Coastal Clash in Durham
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC) vs. Duke Blue Devils ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Yardbarker
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Boeheim Criticizes Big Ten Due to Lack of Tournament Success
The Syracuse coach doesn't think highly of his rival conference.
The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Syracuse preview
After rallying in dramatic fashion for the first ACC win of the season, NC State football (5-1 overall, 1-1 ACC) is preparing for the final game before the bye. The No. 13/15-ranked Wolfpack travels to No. 18 Syracuse, who unlike NC State is coming off their own bye after a surprising 5-0 start to the year, including a pair of ACC wins. The game will be televised on ACC Network and kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Yardbarker
There's no need for Auburn to draw out the Bryan Harsin era anymore
With Saturday's loss at No. 9 Ole Miss, there doesn't seem to be any reason for Auburn to delay the inevitable. Per multiple reports , Bryan Harsin barely made it to the beginning of the 2022 season after an internal investigation into the football program, and after another listless performance, it's hard to see him ending it.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill
KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
ESPN College GameDay hosts make their Clemson vs. FSU picks
With Week 7 of college football in full swing, ESPN College GameDay made their picks ahead of No. 4 Clemson’s (6-0 overall, 4-0 ACC) primetime matchup with Florida State (4-2 overall, 2-2 ACC) on the road. The Tigers face their fifth ACC opponent in the Seminoles when they take the field at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida for the first time since 2018. Kirk Herbstreit did not make a pick this week as he will be on the call alongside Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for the ABC broadcast Saturday night Here’s what the ESPN College GameDay crew had...
