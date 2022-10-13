ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock ranch brings healing with horses

By Haven Hughes
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hippotherapy may not be something you hear every day, but It’s a unique form of physical and occupational therapy that is equine-assisted.

During the therapy sessions – the horse is a tool for increasing trunk strength and control, balance, posture, and motor planning. The equine assisted therapy also offers connectivity and socialization.

Owner of Hippos and Fish Therapy, and the occupational therapist, Stacey Alberson, said it is life-changing for young patients with special needs. “The amount of neurological input that goes into a therapy session is remarkable and it has fast restyled when it comes to cognition, and socialization,” she said.

Hippos and Fish Therapy was looking for a facility to host and facilitate its therapy. Pine Hill Ranch answered the call and was eager to get involved and help.

Hippotherapy is still therapy, so of course, it comes at a price. However, Hippos and Fish have a partnership with the nonprofit organization I Live, which is currently in the works of hosting a fundraiser to try and raise twenty thousand dollars so parents will not have to pay as much out of pocket.

For more information on the fundraising event, or about Hippotherapy visit the websites I-live.org and hipposandfish.com .

