Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park

This here is an absolute killer of an animal.

The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.

The only thing is, it’s a popular method for hunters, not so much for a grizzly bear… Not to say it doesn’t happen because it does for sure. But, this showcases their hunting abilities and how aware and opportunistic these predators are.

Grizzly bears hunting moose is no surprise at all. They love them. How could they not though? Moose are the largest member of the deer family, a family which grizzly bears and most predators love to get ahold of.

I mean, moose are one of the best tasting animals out there.

Moose calves have a hard go with bear. In the spring and into the summer of each year these bears are on the lookout for them. Being young, the calves aren’t as strong or fast and are much easier for a grizz to take out, while still being large enough to provide a very good meal.

This grizzly in Denali National Park has been around the block when it comes to hunting. He catches wind of the moose and sets up behind a bush.

The mother wearily approaches but doesn’t really know the grizzly is right there until it runs out at her only feet away.

The bear chases the mother off and leaves itself room to get one of its calves. It cuts back and takes the calf out scary fast.

As the grizzly drags away its meal, the two moose keep on trucking to get out of there.

Wildlife is pretty cool.