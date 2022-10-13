Officials: People going door to door looking for voter fraud

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Voters in at least four Oregon counties — Douglas, Klamath, Lane and Columbia — have complained to local election officials about people knocking on their doors, questioning residents and looking for evidence of 2020 voter fraud.

Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long issued a statement last month after residents called her office asking if the group was from the elections office, KGW reported.

“I wanted to make it clear they were not from our office,” Long said. “We don’t go door to door. We don’t ask you how you voted.”

Long warned that people may seem official and identify as from an integrity group. Long couldn’t point to any one person or group responsible for the effort.

Election officials across the country have received similar complaints about people going door to door hunting for proof the 2020 election was fraudulent. While former President Donald Trump continues to argue the election was stolen, a mountain of evidence shows otherwise.

Election officials across the country have received similar door-to-door complaints.

“What these folks are doing is simply out trying to gather data in an unofficial way and then unfortunately we’re seeing people misusing that data to try and spread the big lie,” Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said. “The election in 2020 was safe and secure in all 50 states.”

Oregon’s election officials have launched their own campaign ahead of the November election with public service announcements emphasizing that elections are secure.