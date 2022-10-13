Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
NYC state of emergency? Migrant ‘crisis’ not our problem to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The number of illegal immigrants coming into New York City led Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency in the five boroughs on Friday. Is President Joe Biden listening? He’s the person responsible for the emergency situation. This isn’t New York City...
NYC schools 'overwhelmed' by influx of migrant students: 'We are not prepared for this'
NYC District 2 Community Education Council member Danyela Egorov joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the influx of migrant students has overwhelmed classrooms.
NY1
Midtown hotel to house 200 migrant families
Just two blocks away from Port Authority, the Row Hotel in Midtown will soon serve 200 asylum seekers with children. Paul Kreppel and Murphy Cross have lived across the street from the Row for 15 years. They say immigrants are what make this city great. “They didn’t choose to be...
Staten Island residents sound off on borough's 2 shelters for migrants
NEW YORK -- Some Staten Island residents sounded off against two shelters for migrant families in the borough at a meeting on Tuesday night.Families seeking asylum spent the evening divvying up donations outside the Holiday Inn Express, one of two hotels in the Travis neighborhood where the city is now temporarily housing migrants, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported."We are getting eight, nine, 10 buses a day, hundreds of individuals, children with nothing but the clothes on their backs who are coming into Port Authority," Department of Homeless Services First Deputy Commissioner Molly Park said.Since April, more than 19,000 people seeking shelter have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buses brought the border to New York City. Soon emergency tents will house hundreds of migrants
New York City has put up massive white tents on Randall's Island to house hundreds of newly arrived migrants, the latest signs of a fast-moving "emergency" straining the city's shelter system.
New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts
New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
VP Harris calls Abbott dropping off migrants at her residence ‘political theater’
During a late-night talk show appearance Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris called it "political theater" for Gov. Greg Abbott to drop off migrants outside her residence after they're bused from Texas.
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says
Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants who were taken to Martha's Vineyard from Texas last week were 27 "family units," said State Sen. Julian Cyr.
Newsom signs bill allowing California IDs for immigrants in the country illegally
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law Assembly Bill 1766, which expands eligibility for state identification cards.
NY1
Asylum seekers housed on Staten Island say they're isolated
“Hold the line,” was the message dozens of asylum seekers got when they could finally call the Department of Homeland Security’s number printed on their asylum papers. That was minutes before they were told to get on buses headed for New York City from the southern border. “Hemos...
NBC News
Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida
Hurricane Ian’s wrath had barely subsided in Florida when advertisements for day laborers started popping up on phones across New York through online platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. The Spanish-language messages appeared to target recently arrived immigrants and asylum seekers who were desperate for work and had nowhere else...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New immigration rule likely to affect operations at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center
SAN ANTONIO — A new rule barring most Venezuelans from entering the United States to seek asylum will likely impact operations at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center. From July to early September, the city served roughly 23,000 migrants. About 90 percent of those people fled Venezuela, according to city data.
A change in U.S. border policy leaves Venezuelans stuck in Mexico
Facing pressure the curb the influx of Venezuelan migrants, the Biden administration begins using a controversial law to expel them to Mexico.
Local DACA recipient talks about her life in Las Vegas
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals also known as DACA, protects young immigrants known as Dreamers from being deported. Many are right here in our valley.
Comments / 0