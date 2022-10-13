NEW YORK -- Some Staten Island residents sounded off against two shelters for migrant families in the borough at a meeting on Tuesday night.Families seeking asylum spent the evening divvying up donations outside the Holiday Inn Express, one of two hotels in the Travis neighborhood where the city is now temporarily housing migrants, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported."We are getting eight, nine, 10 buses a day, hundreds of individuals, children with nothing but the clothes on their backs who are coming into Port Authority," Department of Homeless Services First Deputy Commissioner Molly Park said.Since April, more than 19,000 people seeking shelter have...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO