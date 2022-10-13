ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

Midtown hotel to house 200 migrant families

Just two blocks away from Port Authority, the Row Hotel in Midtown will soon serve 200 asylum seekers with children. Paul Kreppel and Murphy Cross have lived across the street from the Row for 15 years. They say immigrants are what make this city great. “They didn’t choose to be...
CBS New York

Staten Island residents sound off on borough's 2 shelters for migrants

NEW YORK -- Some Staten Island residents sounded off against two shelters for migrant families in the borough at a meeting on Tuesday night.Families seeking asylum spent the evening divvying up donations outside the Holiday Inn Express, one of two hotels in the Travis neighborhood where the city is now temporarily housing migrants, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported."We are getting eight, nine, 10 buses a day, hundreds of individuals, children with nothing but the clothes on their backs who are coming into Port Authority," Department of Homeless Services First Deputy Commissioner Molly Park said.Since April, more than 19,000 people seeking shelter have...
TheDailyBeast

New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts

New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
NY1

Asylum seekers housed on Staten Island say they're isolated

“Hold the line,” was the message dozens of asylum seekers got when they could finally call the Department of Homeland Security’s number printed on their asylum papers. That was minutes before they were told to get on buses headed for New York City from the southern border. “Hemos...
