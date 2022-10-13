Read full article on original website
Syracuse Football and its fans celebrate a season 35 years in the making
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In 1987 Bryan De Palma’s film The Untouchables was released garnering an Oscar nomination for its musical score and featuring performances from Robert DiNero, Kevin Costner, and Sean Connery. The name was fitting because across the country from Hollywood, a college football program in...
“Starting 6-0 is something that is extremely special:”Dino Babers addresses the media following win over NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 24-9 win over #15 NC State. Syracuse has clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Garrett Shrader was 16-25 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse held NC State to just...
#5 Syracuse Men’s Soccer picks up road win at #11 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Clinical attacking performances from Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson sparked No. 5 Syracuse men’s soccer in a critical 2-1 road win against No. 11 Louisville. The Orange cushioned their first-place lead in the Atlantic Division race. Syracuse has 15 points, five clear of second-place Louisville. There are just two conference matches remaining on Syracuse’s schedule. The Orange travel to NC State on Oct. 22 before wrapping up the season against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Boston College on Oct. 28.
Parade of Homes 2022 hits Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — It’s fun to walk into a new house and dream a little about the possibilities. Well, for the next ten days, you’ll have your chance. The 2022 Parade of Homes is underway on Onondaga Hill. The Parade of Homes, an annual event of the Home...
Chadwick Residence to host Reds, Whites, and the Blues event
(WSYR-TV) — Now in their 36th year of helping women and children in Central New York, the Chadwick Residence is celebrating their successes with some fun!. Friday, Oct. 21 is the Reds, Whites, and the Blues annual fundraiser featuring live music, a silent auction, and lots more. The Chadwick...
Syracuse Opera offering a haunted opera experience
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Opera has been around for centuries, and a big reason why is its ability to attract an audience. In an effort to reach a new generation, the Syracuse Opera is presenting an immersive haunted opera experience. This Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. Syracuse Opera...
Redhouse kicks off new season with “Angels in America”
(WSYR-TV) — The Redhouse Arts Center is opening their 2022-23 season this weekend with one of the great American plays that revolutionized theatre: “Angels in America, Part 1 – Millennium.”. Artistic Director Temar Underwood and actor Corey Landis were in this show together at Ohio University just...
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
Local coffee shop revamping menu for a better experience for customers and staff
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Café Kubal will be closing their location on Monday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 8 to revamp its menu so staff and customers can have a better experience. The owner of the local coffee shop chain, Matt Godard, believes the pandemic has played a role. He...
Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm
(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
Pleasant fall Sunday, but changes ahead for the start of the workweek
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mother Nature bringing some sunshine Sunday. Pleasant fall weather to end our weekend, then change of scenery for the start of the new workweek. Nice fall day in store for us. Winds are lighter than Saturday, but there will still be a breeze for the afternoon. Winds generally in favor of seasonable temperatures. Highs to end the weekend will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mix of sun and clouds will take us throughout the day.
26-year-old in hospital after being shot in the leg
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call at Rich Street and W. Onondaga Street at approximately 4:14 a.m. on October 15. According to police, when they arrived, Officers located a 26-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to...
Syracuse Police searching for suspect who shot man in the leg
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 39-year-old man in the leg on Friday. Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just after 2:45 p.m. where they found the 39-year-old man who had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive. Syracuse Police...
