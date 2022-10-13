SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mother Nature bringing some sunshine Sunday. Pleasant fall weather to end our weekend, then change of scenery for the start of the new workweek. Nice fall day in store for us. Winds are lighter than Saturday, but there will still be a breeze for the afternoon. Winds generally in favor of seasonable temperatures. Highs to end the weekend will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mix of sun and clouds will take us throughout the day.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO