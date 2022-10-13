Read full article on original website
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
Just before 10:15 pm, the UAS operators advised the suspect was moving toward SWAT Team members who had taken up positions around the location. At some point, two SWAT Team members fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Once safe, emergency medical aid was provided to the suspect, who was wearing body armor.
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Victim confirmed dead in fatal stabbing on East Boone Street, suspect still unidentified
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are currently searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing on East Boone Street. According to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two individuals on East Boone around 4:15 p.m. First responders...
Situation regarding potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area resolved
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the situation regarding a potentially armed and dangerous man in the Loon Lake area has been resolved. The sheriff's office says there is no longer an immediate threat to the community. More information is expected Thursday. Around...
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts prescribed burn near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — If you see smoke out in Cheney, crews are doing a prescribed burn in the area. Spokane County Fire District 3 said on Saturday that US Fish and Wildlife Service is burning a prescribed area of the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Specialist for Turnbull Wildfire Refuge Ken Meinhart said the fire is burning at the northern...
Sheriff’s office says no more threat to Loon Lake residents
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said an earlier alert is no longer active for Loon Lake residents. A release with information is expected to come on Thursday. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside,...
None injured in South Hill house fire, 3 cats are missing
SPOKANE, Wash. – A house fire on 16th Avenue Friday evening took one South Hill homeowner by surprise when she saw smoke billowing from the basement. Barbara, who has lived at her home for 30 years, says it was just before 5 p.m. when she saw the smoke. She immediately called 9-1-1 and was able to evacuate without injury.
Spokane Valley stabbing leaves man in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man and leaving him for dead on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported near north Dick Road and east Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley, just after 4:30 p.m. Police Chief Dave Ellis tells KHQ emergency responders received reports of two men fighting in the area.
Dive rescue training in the Spokane River turns into real-life rescue
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Emergency Operations Team members and other trainees attending a dive rescue training on the Spokane River on Wednesday found themselves involved in a real-life rescue. At approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the SCSO emergency team and other first responders...
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the shore, SCSO Deputy Thad Schultz noticed a woman in the water and told others she appeared to be in distress. Other deputies, along with dive team volunteer Jake Polson put on their water rescue gear, immediately entered the water and assisted the victim. A Good Samaritan, boating nearby, heard the commotion and responded to assist. The victim appeared very tired and had her face underwater, but she was still floating. According to SCSO, the victim appeared delusional as she was assisted from the water and onto the boat. The victim was placed in protective custody, and the Good Samaritan delivered her to shore. Spokane County Fire District 9 provided medical treatment, and AMR transported her to get the additional treatment. For more information on Dive Rescue International and their training programs, please visit their website.
Family of man shot, killed by Spokane Police officer sues City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man shot and killed by a Spokane Police officer is suing the City of Spokane. Officer Caleb Martin shot and killed David Shafer on October 23, 2019 near Garnet and Thor. The lawsuit was filed by Shafer’s wife, who said he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed. She alleges...
Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now ‘person of interest’ in east coast double murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast. Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire. Clegg was also once a...
Spokane police chief and county sheriff moving forward on I-90 encampment plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sat down Thursday for their second meeting on clearing out the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. "What is necessary and what do we need when we move in to close down the camp out...
Newport man charged with felony eluding
OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
Motorcycle crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake closes one lane in both direction
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes have reopened on I-90 near Liberty Lake after a motorcycle crash into the median closed one lane in each direction. Washington State Patrol states the rider was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries. Last updated on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. A...
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 suspects in connection to auto parts burglary
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Three suspects were arrested in connection to a burglary at an auto parts store in north Spokane County on Monday. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a burglary that was in progress at the Pull and Save on North Market Street at about 2:30 a.m.
