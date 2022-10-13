ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays.  Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season.  The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
inlander.com

Halloween 2022: Parties, haunted houses, scary movies, family events + more!

Spooky season is upon us! As the leaves change and the air begins to chill, the creepy crawlies come out to play and beckon for fun times to be had. Here’s a roundup of some of the many, local Halloween events happening this year, from family-friendly movie screenings and trunk-or-treating, to horrifyingly haunted mazes, costumed-performer cover shows, and so much more.
FOX 28 Spokane

Fill the Boot: Firefighters out fundraising to fight muscular dystrophy

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It’s time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual “Fill the Boot” campaign!. Every...
FOX 28 Spokane

Childhood cancer patient inspires Spokane runner to trek for cause

SPOKANE, Wash. – One Spokane runner found inspiration to run marathons nearly 2,000 miles away from her home. Her inspiration? An eight-year-old girl named Grace Byrd, of Rockwall, Texas. Grace was diagnosed with cancer at just 15 months old. “Cancer is terrible to start with, but no kid should...
Gonzaga Bulletin

Stop complaining about the food at Gonzaga

Nothing unites Gonzaga University students quite more than complaining about the COG, call it "COGplaints." While I agree that the pizza doesn’t always hit the way you want it to, what more could you expect from a multibillion-dollar catering business?. Overall, the COG workers make the absolute best out...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new dessert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
FOX 28 Spokane

Jon Neill separates from Lilac Bloomsday Association after nearly two decades

SPOKANE, Wash.- The Lilac Bloomsday Association Board President, Dori Whitford, announced a major change Wednesday night: the organization and Jon Neill are parting ways. Whitford’s statement says, “Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs.”
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place

Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
FOX 28 Spokane

Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach

SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the shore, SCSO Deputy Thad Schultz noticed a woman in the water and told others she appeared to be in distress. Other deputies, along with dive team volunteer Jake Polson put on their water rescue gear, immediately entered the water and assisted the victim. A Good Samaritan, boating nearby, heard the commotion and responded to assist. The victim appeared very tired and had her face underwater, but she was still floating. According to SCSO, the victim appeared delusional as she was assisted from the water and onto the boat. The victim was placed in protective custody, and the Good Samaritan delivered her to shore. Spokane County Fire District 9 provided medical treatment, and AMR transported her to get the additional treatment. For more information on Dive Rescue International and their training programs, please visit their website.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
