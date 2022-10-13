SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the shore, SCSO Deputy Thad Schultz noticed a woman in the water and told others she appeared to be in distress. Other deputies, along with dive team volunteer Jake Polson put on their water rescue gear, immediately entered the water and assisted the victim. A Good Samaritan, boating nearby, heard the commotion and responded to assist. The victim appeared very tired and had her face underwater, but she was still floating. According to SCSO, the victim appeared delusional as she was assisted from the water and onto the boat. The victim was placed in protective custody, and the Good Samaritan delivered her to shore. Spokane County Fire District 9 provided medical treatment, and AMR transported her to get the additional treatment. For more information on Dive Rescue International and their training programs, please visit their website.

