The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
Weekend Events in Spokane: Free concerts, quilting show, Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events while enjoying the warm weather in the Inland Northwest?. The forecast for Friday is in the 70s and will remain mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs around the mid-70s on both days. A slam dunk warm forecast for sure!
Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays. Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season. The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival takes place in Riverfront Park Oct. 15
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival will return to Spokane's Riverfront Park Oct. 15. Family and friends will gather to race and watch wheeled pumpkins decorated by participants. Racers are split into groups by age. 1-5, 6-10, 11-15 and 16+. You can find the complete rules...
Little Free Library stolen in Spokane
The Little Free Library has been stolen in Spokane. If you know who stole it or where it could be, you are asked to call police.
inlander.com
Halloween 2022: Parties, haunted houses, scary movies, family events + more!
Spooky season is upon us! As the leaves change and the air begins to chill, the creepy crawlies come out to play and beckon for fun times to be had. Here’s a roundup of some of the many, local Halloween events happening this year, from family-friendly movie screenings and trunk-or-treating, to horrifyingly haunted mazes, costumed-performer cover shows, and so much more.
Fill the Boot: Firefighters out fundraising to fight muscular dystrophy
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It’s time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual “Fill the Boot” campaign!. Every...
Childhood cancer patient inspires Spokane runner to trek for cause
SPOKANE, Wash. – One Spokane runner found inspiration to run marathons nearly 2,000 miles away from her home. Her inspiration? An eight-year-old girl named Grace Byrd, of Rockwall, Texas. Grace was diagnosed with cancer at just 15 months old. “Cancer is terrible to start with, but no kid should...
“Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:” Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh...
This Is Washington's Most Haunted House
House Beautiful spotted the creepiest haunted homes across the country.
Dive rescue training in the Spokane River turns into real-life rescue
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Emergency Operations Team members and other trainees attending a dive rescue training on the Spokane River on Wednesday found themselves involved in a real-life rescue. At approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the SCSO emergency team and other first responders...
Kootenai Human Society taking care of sick animals seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dogs, cats, kittens and a rabbit seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment Tuesday night were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society. The seven dogs ranged in age from about 6 months to 5 years old. One was a Pug, while the others were black, white and chocolate labs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Stop complaining about the food at Gonzaga
Nothing unites Gonzaga University students quite more than complaining about the COG, call it "COGplaints." While I agree that the pizza doesn’t always hit the way you want it to, what more could you expect from a multibillion-dollar catering business?. Overall, the COG workers make the absolute best out...
Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new dessert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
Jon Neill separates from Lilac Bloomsday Association after nearly two decades
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Lilac Bloomsday Association Board President, Dori Whitford, announced a major change Wednesday night: the organization and Jon Neill are parting ways. Whitford’s statement says, “Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs.”
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the shore, SCSO Deputy Thad Schultz noticed a woman in the water and told others she appeared to be in distress. Other deputies, along with dive team volunteer Jake Polson put on their water rescue gear, immediately entered the water and assisted the victim. A Good Samaritan, boating nearby, heard the commotion and responded to assist. The victim appeared very tired and had her face underwater, but she was still floating. According to SCSO, the victim appeared delusional as she was assisted from the water and onto the boat. The victim was placed in protective custody, and the Good Samaritan delivered her to shore. Spokane County Fire District 9 provided medical treatment, and AMR transported her to get the additional treatment. For more information on Dive Rescue International and their training programs, please visit their website.
‘Over-enthused’: WA Department of License provides IDs for people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp Hope are another step closer to being able to leave the camp on their own. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing were on site to get IDs for people living at the camp. ” over-enthused,” said Dorthy Ana Baxter, who lives at Camp Hope. “I don’t even know. I’m kind of speechless...
Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
One last week of "summer" weather until temps cool down for "real" fall!
Time to soak in this warmer weather, because a major cool-down is on the way for the Inland Northwest. So far, this weekend's weather is the same story as last week; far above average temperatures, around ten to 15 degrees higher than normal this time of year!. However, by the...
