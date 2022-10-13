Quick Six: Most valuable player on FC roster, eight drivers left in NASCAR playoffs, RGIII’s guaranteed money opinion & more

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Should the Hornets tank their season for Victor Wembanyama?

Talks loom of possible Panthers trades… if we were to pick two players on the roster for draft capital, we discuss who they’d be and why.

Of the eight drivers remaining in the NASCAR playoffs, we have our picks for the Championship four.

The most valuable player on Charlotte FC’s roster, RGIII talks guaranteed money, lots of ‘bad’ football is being played, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Chat

Agree with our takes? Holler!

