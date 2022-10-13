Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP)Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons.
Central Illinois Proud
Braves rookie Strider tagged in return, Phils win, lead NLDS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As rookie Spencer Strider took the mound for the first time in almost a month, the Atlanta Braves mapped out a “best-case scenario” for the young fireballer. This wasn’t it. After mowing down the Phillies early in Game 3 of the NL Division...
Central Illinois Proud
Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP)The Guardians are tossing Gabriel Arias into the deep end of the postseason. Cleveland’s rookie infielder will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees. The 22-year-old Arias will fill...
Central Illinois Proud
Padres turn to Joe Musgrove to close out Dodgers
Last Sunday in New York, Joe Musgrove blanked the 100-win Mets on one hit over seven innings to lead the San Diego Padres to victory in the National League wild-card round. Saturday night in his hometown, Musgrove will try to eliminate the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth game of the NL Division Series.
Central Illinois Proud
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP)With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October. A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year’s World Series. Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the...
