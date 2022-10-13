ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Springfield, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
ozarksfn.com

The Family Business

RUETER, MO. – Rusty Berry is a fourth-generation farmer who runs the Empty Wine Glass Red Angus Farm that raises both commercial and registered Red Angus cattle. Rusty has continued his family’s long linage of cattle herdsman, stemming back to 1893 in the Oklahoma Run. His great-grandfather, Andrew Berry, ran Hereford and black baldies along with Rusty’s father, Vernon, and two uncles.
RUETER, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Young, local chef of popular restaurant Progress contends with cancer diagnosis

Daniel Ernce, the part owner and head chef of Springfield restaurant Progress, picked up running again. He was also going back to the gym at a time when he felt, for the first time since opening Progress, he was finding a balance between focusing on his health, both physical and mental, and running a restaurant, which can consume you if you let it.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

Moving the Family to the Farm

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – When Jared and Tana Byerly knew one another as neighbors and schoolmates in their childhood, they didn’t know that their lives would come full circle, back home to Mountain Grove in Wright County, Mo., to farming and to each other. After five years of...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield leaders examine gun violence with less-than-hopeful appeal to state lawmakers

The Springfield police chief’s call for lawmaking designed to reduce violent crime has members of the City Council turning to help from Jefferson City. Once every couple of months, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams makes a report to the Springfield City Council about police efforts and crime data. His report in August featured heavy discussion of gun crime data.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Wyota Commons recognized for “job well done”

The Old OYO Motel has been transformed into a multi-family residence building, the Wyota Commons. The apartment complex at 1221 Millcreek Road will open for tenants on Nov. 1. On Thursday, Mayor Jared Carr presented the crew members of developer, The Dels a Barrelhead award for their investment in the Lebanon community and “a job well done.” Carr said the complex will help fill a need for housing in the Lebanon area, going from an old motel that wasn’t being used to space for 52 residences. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Suit against Ozark Horizon State School moves to Springfield

A civil suit filed in Howell County is moving to Springfield.  A West Plains family filed the suit in early September after employees at the Ozark Horizon State School were charged with the abuse or neglect of their 13-year-old non-verbal autistic child.  The attorney for the family says while the suit was filed in Howell […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
DADE COUNTY, MO

