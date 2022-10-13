The Old OYO Motel has been transformed into a multi-family residence building, the Wyota Commons. The apartment complex at 1221 Millcreek Road will open for tenants on Nov. 1. On Thursday, Mayor Jared Carr presented the crew members of developer, The Dels a Barrelhead award for their investment in the Lebanon community and “a job well done.” Carr said the complex will help fill a need for housing in the Lebanon area, going from an old motel that wasn’t being used to space for 52 residences. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO