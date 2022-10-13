Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Related
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
KYTV
How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: WestRock is now hiring!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - WestRock located in Springfield is now hiring! Find out what jobs they offer and more about their unique work environment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ozarksfn.com
The Family Business
RUETER, MO. – Rusty Berry is a fourth-generation farmer who runs the Empty Wine Glass Red Angus Farm that raises both commercial and registered Red Angus cattle. Rusty has continued his family’s long linage of cattle herdsman, stemming back to 1893 in the Oklahoma Run. His great-grandfather, Andrew Berry, ran Hereford and black baldies along with Rusty’s father, Vernon, and two uncles.
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
sgfcitizen.org
Young, local chef of popular restaurant Progress contends with cancer diagnosis
Daniel Ernce, the part owner and head chef of Springfield restaurant Progress, picked up running again. He was also going back to the gym at a time when he felt, for the first time since opening Progress, he was finding a balance between focusing on his health, both physical and mental, and running a restaurant, which can consume you if you let it.
933kwto.com
Springfield-Greene County Health Department Pausing COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children 5 to 11
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is stopping booster shots for children ages 5-11 after recent news from the FDA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency authorization of an updated mRNA vaccine for the age group on Tuesday, causing SGCHD to halt the usage of the current booster vaccine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ozarksfn.com
Moving the Family to the Farm
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – When Jared and Tana Byerly knew one another as neighbors and schoolmates in their childhood, they didn’t know that their lives would come full circle, back home to Mountain Grove in Wright County, Mo., to farming and to each other. After five years of...
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield leaders examine gun violence with less-than-hopeful appeal to state lawmakers
The Springfield police chief’s call for lawmaking designed to reduce violent crime has members of the City Council turning to help from Jefferson City. Once every couple of months, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams makes a report to the Springfield City Council about police efforts and crime data. His report in August featured heavy discussion of gun crime data.
Laclede Record
Wyota Commons recognized for “job well done”
The Old OYO Motel has been transformed into a multi-family residence building, the Wyota Commons. The apartment complex at 1221 Millcreek Road will open for tenants on Nov. 1. On Thursday, Mayor Jared Carr presented the crew members of developer, The Dels a Barrelhead award for their investment in the Lebanon community and “a job well done.” Carr said the complex will help fill a need for housing in the Lebanon area, going from an old motel that wasn’t being used to space for 52 residences. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
Suit against Ozark Horizon State School moves to Springfield
A civil suit filed in Howell County is moving to Springfield. A West Plains family filed the suit in early September after employees at the Ozark Horizon State School were charged with the abuse or neglect of their 13-year-old non-verbal autistic child. The attorney for the family says while the suit was filed in Howell […]
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
KYTV
After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
Comments / 0