Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña and the Houston Astros just kept going. Scoreless inning after scoreless inning, as day turned into night in front of a frenzied crowd in Seattle. They eventually found a way. That’s how the Astros reached the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight...
Phils’ Realmuto 1st postseason inside-the-park HR by catcher

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in postseason history, circling the bases Saturday when his drive in Game 4 of the NL Division Series bounced off the angled wall and Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. failed to back up the play.
