National Democrats are ignoring Ohio's Senate race. Are they blowing an opportunity?
Polls show Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan in a tight race for Senate, but national Democrats aren't giving him money. They could be missing a big opportunity.
Liz Cheney hints Jan 6 committee may hold more public hearings
Liz Cheney has hinted that there may be more January 6 committee public hearings to come in the wake of a subpoena being issued for Donald Trump.The Republican lawmaker made the remarks at Notre Dame on Friday, the day after the committee dramatically voted to subpoena the one-term president.Ms Cheney was asked during an event at the Indiana university’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government why the committee had waited until the “last day” to act.“It’s not necessarily the last day of the hearings,” she told the audience.“I think we have felt it is very important that the investigation...
Republicans looking for gains with Latinos have lots of catching up to do on TV
Democratic groups have outspent Republicans almost 3-to-1 on Spanish-language TV and radio ads this election cycle.
Till Arrives at a Moment When Emmett Till’s Story Seems to Be Everywhere. There’s a Reason Why
It’s not that suddenly everyone wants to work on projects about the 1955 lynching that galvanized the civil rights movement
60 years after the Cuban missile crisis, Russia's threats reignite Cold War fears
Over 13 days beginning on Oct. 16, 1962, the U.S. and Soviet Union were at the brink of a nuclear conflict. But since the Cold War ended, some historical assumptions about the crisis have changed.
