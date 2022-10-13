Read full article on original website
EW.com
'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings
UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
ComicBook
The Rookie: Feds Explodes in Ratings After Series Premiere Episode
The series premiere of The Rookie: Feds saw a massive jump in viewership after just one week of viewing on multiple platforms. According to Variety, viewership leaped from 2.2 million to 6.3 million over that time, marking a 400 percent increase over that time, which includes its availability on Hulu, other platforms, and DVRs. The numbers also boosted the series' ratings with Live + Same Day data after the premiere boosted the series from a 0.31 in the adults 18-49 demographic to a 1.48.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Fox News crushes MSNBC, CNN to finish with cable’s largest audience for 40th straight week
Fox News Channel averaged 1.5 million total day viewers from October 3-9, finishing as the most-watched basic cable network for the 40th straight week.
‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Plead for the Show to Make Rule Changes After Season 34
'The Amazing Race' fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on what changes should be made to the competition series following season 34.
‘NCIS’: Agent Parker Protects Director Vance After a Home Invasion and Jimmy and Agent Knight Figure Out Their Relationship
NCIS Season 20 Episode 5 focuses on Director Vance experiencing a home invasion. Here's what to expect next time on NCIS.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper and his father discuss possible wrongful conviction case
CNN anchor Jake Tapper has dedicated two years to investigating a possible wrongful conviction case personal to his father, former Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper. His patient, Charles "C.J." Rice was convicted of attempted murder for a shooting in 2011, and is now serving a 30-60 year sentence. Tapper and his father join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the case.
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
Tapper’s Primetime Debut Finishes Distant Third Despite Biden Interview
Featuring high-profile interviews with President Joe Biden and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, CNN anchor Jake Tapper made his primetime debut on Tuesday night. Yet despite the marquee lineup, the 9 p.m. ET broadcast still only managed a third-place finish in its cable-news time slot. According to Nielsen, CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper averaged 854,000 total viewers and 211,000 in the key 25-54 advertising demographic. While Tapper did best Alex Wagner Tonight in the demo, that MSNBC program—currently dealing with its own ratings woes—nearly doubled its CNN competitor in total audience, drawing 1.586 million viewers. Fox News’ Hannity, meanwhile, dominated the...
Harry & Meghan ‘contradict’ their own stories in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series will debut on Netflix in early December, multiple sources told Page Six — but there are still lots of conflicts. Sources said Netflix and the series’ filmmakers were confused by some of the comments that Harry makes in his upcoming book being at odds with what he and his wife said on camera.
Kevin Mayer Says Disney Could Do Without ESPN and ABC (Video)
TheGrill 2022: "Its hard to see a huge future for linear TV in entertainment," the Candle Media co-CEO says
CNN Announces Major Changes to Morning Show
CNN’s new morning show will debut on November 1, 2022, the network announced on Wednesday. The launch date was set in order to ensure that the show launched prior to the midterm elections, an event that is expected to lead to spikes in viewership on various networks, including CNN.
‘House of the Dragon’ Executive Producer Sara Hess Extends Overall Deal With HBO
Hess, who also writes for the series, will continue in her role for Season 2 as well as develop new projects
Tiffany Cross Swipes Back at Megyn Kelly’s ‘Dumbass’ Comment: ‘You Swung and You Missed’ (Video)
MSNBC host dismissed Kelly's attack of her as the "most racist person on television" before turning her attention to Clarence and Ginni Thomas
‘The Watcher’ Review: Ryan Murphy’s Next True Crime Netflix Series Is a Joyless Camp Fest
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale lead the seven-episode series that's as subtle as a sledgehammer
‘Smile’ Ending Explained: Put on a Happy Face
With commentary from director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon
How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Is the New Horror Reboot Streaming?
Jamie Clayton leads the fresh take on the horror franchise
TheGrill 2022 Event (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Oct. 12 event included "Reboot" creator Steven Levitan, Jason Richmond of IMAX Entertainment, and Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Dr. Stacy Smith
Streaming Churn to Only Get Worse With Rise of ‘Subscription Cyclers,’ Samba TV SVP Says (Video)
TheGrill 2022: With more people jumping on and off the services, Dallas Lawrence has ideas on how Hollywood can respond
