'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings

UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
ComicBook

The Rookie: Feds Explodes in Ratings After Series Premiere Episode

The series premiere of The Rookie: Feds saw a massive jump in viewership after just one week of viewing on multiple platforms. According to Variety, viewership leaped from 2.2 million to 6.3 million over that time, marking a 400 percent increase over that time, which includes its availability on Hulu, other platforms, and DVRs. The numbers also boosted the series' ratings with Live + Same Day data after the premiere boosted the series from a 0.31 in the adults 18-49 demographic to a 1.48.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Variety

CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
TheDailyBeast

Tapper’s Primetime Debut Finishes Distant Third Despite Biden Interview

Featuring high-profile interviews with President Joe Biden and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, CNN anchor Jake Tapper made his primetime debut on Tuesday night. Yet despite the marquee lineup, the 9 p.m. ET broadcast still only managed a third-place finish in its cable-news time slot. According to Nielsen, CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper averaged 854,000 total viewers and 211,000 in the key 25-54 advertising demographic. While Tapper did best Alex Wagner Tonight in the demo, that MSNBC program—currently dealing with its own ratings woes—nearly doubled its CNN competitor in total audience, drawing 1.586 million viewers. Fox News’ Hannity, meanwhile, dominated the...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Announces Major Changes to Morning Show

CNN’s new morning show will debut on November 1, 2022, the network announced on Wednesday. The launch date was set in order to ensure that the show launched prior to the midterm elections, an event that is expected to lead to spikes in viewership on various networks, including CNN.
