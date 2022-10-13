ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County

 3 days ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters.

Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday.

Guests gathered at Hangar 3 of the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport.

Another meet and greet will be held for voters on Thursday at the Springdale Veterans Association. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required to attend Thursday’s meet and greet. If you’re interested in attending, click here.

Comments / 6

The Seeker
2d ago

Hey Doug... I realize you are afraid to speak to the media, but why don't you tell Pennsylvanians exactly why you asked for a pardon from Trump....

Reply
6
The Seeker
2d ago

Hey Doug.... There's a term for living creatures who are not permitted to control their own reproduction. That term is "LIVESTOCK"

Reply
5
