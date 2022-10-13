Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters.

Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday.

Guests gathered at Hangar 3 of the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport.

Another meet and greet will be held for voters on Thursday at the Springdale Veterans Association. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required to attend Thursday’s meet and greet. If you’re interested in attending, click here.

