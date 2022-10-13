Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
KDRV
Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon
Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
KDRV
New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kezi.com
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
oregontoday.net
Christmas in North Bend, Oct. 13
Things could look a little different in North Bend his upcoming Holiday Season. According to the City’s Administrator’s Report to the City Council for Oct. 11, URA report, North Bend City Council has approved the purchase of new Holiday decorations for the Urban Renewal District. The purchase of unique decorations will allow the City to be decorated on a larger scale. Pushing decorations beyond the downtown area, down Virginia, Sheridan, and Sherman. The City of North Bend plans to move its annual Christmas tree lighting to Grant Circle, adjacent to City Hall. The new and enhanced decorations will help highlight the tree-lighting location. The Christmas Tree lighting, other festivities, and Lighted Truck Parade will be held on December 3rd.
RELATED PEOPLE
KDRV
Medford Police seeing uptick of rainbow fentanyl
MEDFORD, Ore-- While Halloween draws closer and closer, a new drug that looks "colorful & safe" is on the rise in Jackson County, rainbow fentanyl. According to Medford Police, officers have seen an uptick of the drug in recent months. Although the drug is no more powerful than its original counterpart, its color make it more alluring.
Tiller residents lament the absence of tiny Oregon town’s new corporate owner
Southern Oregon’s tiny town of Tiller drew worldwide attention five years ago when people learned the news, from the BBC network to Fortune magazine, that they could buy a Shangri-La along the South Umpqua River. The asking price of $3.85 million bundled together 257 contiguous acres that included most...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Christmas Valley readies for solar farm boom, may bring hundreds of workers
Lake County is building a reputation as the Oregon’s solar power capital. Major projects already approved and in the planning pipeline could bring big changes to the town of Christmas Valley as hundreds of workers flood the area to build those solar farms. That growth is welcomed by some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls man arrested for menacing
A Klamath Falls man was arrested this week following reports of victims being shot at. Clinton Edward Bimemiller, 51, was apprehended Thursday, Oct. 13 when Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Special Response Team responded to an address on Klamath Forest Drive near Sprague River to serve a search warrant for a weapon and an arrest warrant for Bimemiller.
Herald and News
Suspected killer arrested after freeway police chase
An alleged murderer was chased by police on Interstate 5 early Thursday, Oct. 13 before being apprehended south of Ashland when spikes were laid on the freeway disabling his vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder, two...
KDRV
Multiple wildfires spark during Red Flag Warning in Jackson County
TALENT, Ore-- On the same day that Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, the first wildfire to spark was found just east of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
kptv.com
Hwy 97 crash leaves man dead in Klamath County
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 97 left a man dead early Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene near milepost 235 just after 2:30 a.m. An initial investigation showed that a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado crossed into the northbound land and hit a white Freightliner head-on.
kezi.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for hit-and-run manslaughter
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman who hit a man with her car in March and then left the scene has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter after the man died of his injuries. Kelsey Culver, 31, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and failing to perform...
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
Comments / 0