Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei.

“The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a platform where you can come out and paddle board, canoe, etc,” said Larry Caster, Wai Kai Commercial Development Director of Retail Development.

Another anticipated attraction is the Wai Kai Wave. It’ll be home to the world’s first 100-foot wide wave and Hawaii’s first deep-standing artificial wave.

Developers say they will use potable, or water that’s safe to drink, to fill the wave pool. Area lawmakers are concerned about the decision as the Red Hill water crisis continues.

“Right now at least we’re not on Red Hill water, but if that disaster gets worse, we won’t have our precious water,” said Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R) Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, Ewa by Gentry. “We are blessed, because we’re not on Red Hill water, but again why should we be using 1.7 million gallons annually and then every five to seven years, they use the same amount.”

Developers say the use of potable water is to ensure water quality.

“The 1.7 million gallons of the initial fill which we’ve worked with the Board of Water Supply to get our approvals on which is about the size of two-in-a-half-sized Olympic swimming pools,” Caster said.

Another concern is traffic congestion in the area.

“Profit before the people and this is a whole thing right now. They’re talking about 10,000 people that they’re going to be entertaining there. If you see our infrastructure, when you come out here, see if you will be able to handle that much cars on our roads,” Sen. Fevella said.

The project broke ground in October 2020. Plans to develop the area have been decades in the making. An initial proposal to create a marina was scrapped, but now the development said this plan is ideal for all.

“So we see this as being a very balanced project. We think visitors will be interested in it and come to it, but I think it’s going to be a major local attraction as well,” Caster said.

The developers say job fairs will begin in December and there will be about 200 positions to fill.

Admissions costs are still being worked out, but developers said they will offer kamaaina prices.

The opening date for Wai Kai at Hoakalei is set for Feb. 10, 2023.