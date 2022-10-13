ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

By Kristy Tamashiro
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei.

“The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a platform where you can come out and paddle board, canoe, etc,” said Larry Caster, Wai Kai Commercial Development Director of Retail Development.

Another anticipated attraction is the Wai Kai Wave. It’ll be home to the world’s first 100-foot wide wave and Hawaii’s first deep-standing artificial wave.

Developers say they will use potable, or water that’s safe to drink, to fill the wave pool. Area lawmakers are concerned about the decision as the Red Hill water crisis continues.

“Right now at least we’re not on Red Hill water, but if that disaster gets worse, we won’t have our precious water,” said Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R) Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, Ewa by Gentry. “We are blessed, because we’re not on Red Hill water, but again why should we be using 1.7 million gallons annually and then every five to seven years, they use the same amount.”

Developers say the use of potable water is to ensure water quality.

“The 1.7 million gallons of the initial fill which we’ve worked with the Board of Water Supply to get our approvals on which is about the size of two-in-a-half-sized Olympic swimming pools,” Caster said.

Another concern is traffic congestion in the area.

“Profit before the people and this is a whole thing right now. They’re talking about 10,000 people that they’re going to be entertaining there. If you see our infrastructure, when you come out here, see if you will be able to handle that much cars on our roads,” Sen. Fevella said.

The project broke ground in October 2020. Plans to develop the area have been decades in the making. An initial proposal to create a marina was scrapped, but now the development said this plan is ideal for all.

“So we see this as being a very balanced project. We think visitors will be interested in it and come to it, but I think it’s going to be a major local attraction as well,” Caster said.

The developers say job fairs will begin in December and there will be about 200 positions to fill.

Admissions costs are still being worked out, but developers said they will offer kamaaina prices.

The opening date for Wai Kai at Hoakalei is set for Feb. 10, 2023.

Moni B.
3d ago

The concept right down to the name is STUPID. The largest body of natural, surf-able water in the world is not far from this man-made monstrosity! The name isn't Hawaiian either. "Wai" & "Kai". Yeah, yeah, yeaaaah. They both refer to water but it's redundant having them together! 🙄 I call names like that fake Hawaiian names.

lekina
3d ago

We already have a water feature down here it’s called wet and wild and they can’t even open it seven days a week because there’s not enough people to go there. what happened to asking the locals who live down this side if we approve of something like this we don’t we have enough beaches we don’t need any more tourists coming to this island enough is enough. all this is doing is pushing more local families to be homeless this is not gonna produce any jobs that are going to benefit any of us on this side of the island just like the Disney hotel no locals down the side work there that I know of. I had more than enough qualifications to get a job there but I wasn’t dark skin enough to fit their profile.

Kanaka-Man Native-HWN
2d ago

what resource the military and the State of Hawaii killed those lands long ago with lead asbestos and hazardous materials laying on the ground in and around this area and the State will not make a centnon this project

