Cortland Man Arrested Twice for Shotgun Threats
A Cortland man is accused of threatening people and firing a shotgun then violating an order of protection that had been issued in the case. New York State Police say 37-year-old Michael Grossi was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and misdemeanor counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and Environmental Conservation Law: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in the October 7 incident.
Dog Missing After Being In Vehicle Involved in CNY Crash
A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
Man Wanted for Murder in NYC Nabbed in Utica Robbery Investigation
A man arrested by Utica Police in connection with their investigation into a possible robbery will be extradited to New York City where he is being sought on a murder charge. That's according to Utica Police who say they encountered the man while responding to a call about a robbery on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street. Officers said they saw a man wear clothes that matched those of the suspect. When they stopped him, the man told officers his name was John Carter and also gave them his birthday, police said. A check of that information in a police database returned a match for a John Carter with the same DOB who was wanted on warrant for a charge of murder in New York City, police said.
Update: Two Perinton teens located and safe at home
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Man hits utility pole, flees on foot, arrested for DWI
On October 7th, Otsego County Sheriff's deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Hartwick.
Greece man charged with selling $470K in stolen goods from across New York
The complaint alleges the man's eBay account posted 2,332 items for sale.
Police Search For Missing Pulaski Teen
PULASKI, NY – State Police is searching for 16-year-old Bruce W. Cronk, who was last seen on October 9, 2022, leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County. Bruce is described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes...
String of larcenies reported in Cortland County
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.
3 caught with large amount of meth in Otsego County
Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.
Man charged with felony burglary following spree of incidents at Lowville Walmart
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of charges that stem from a burglary investigation, authorities say. Steven L. Tabor, 33, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with four felony counts of burglary in the third-degree. Police say the...
Update: Algonquin Apartments Fire
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 11th the Utica Fire Department was dispatched to the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street after a report of a fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned there was a fire in a third-floor apartment, where they found a male who has sustained serious burns to his body.
3 displaced after first floor fire makes Baldwinsville home unlivable, chief says
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a first floor fire at a Baldwinsville house left smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters saw smoke pouring from the second floor of 7 Mechanic St. around 2:47 p.m., North West Fire District Chief Jeff Belczak said. Bystanders reported they...
Police: 3 bodies found inside Stamford home believed to have overdosed on fentanyl
Three bodies were discovered inside of a home in Stamford, police say.
Police Searching for the Second Suspect in Alleged Theft from Lowe’s in Utica
A several month-long investigation results in the arrest of an Oneida County man. Officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the Lowe's home improvement store located in North Utica, New York for an alleged theft. According to a written release from the UPD, when officers arrived "they...
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to...
