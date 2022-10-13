ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER

Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
PORTER, TX
kjas.com

Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper

Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
JASPER, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end

The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
CLEVELAND, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
KLTV

Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
DIBOLL, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Thousands of Liberty County residents still without water after pump failure

It’s not good news for the residents of Hull and Daisetta who have been without water for more than a week. The lab result for the water sample that was tested yesterday has determined that the Hull Fresh Water Supply District’s well must undergo a purification process once again. This means that residents will not have safe drinking water from their taps until Saturday at the earliest, or later if the next round of tests isn’t clear.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
94.3 Lite FM

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County

Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County. A request for water was sent over from Liberty County due to a pump failure in Daisetta. At the direction of Judge Keough, thenEmergency Management team went to work loading up and delivering several pallets of water to the residents of Daisetta. The…
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler County plans stock laws

People aren’t the only ones dealing with a drought in East Texas, as the conditions are perfect for Clostridium diseases to spread in East Texas livestock. As we head into pecan season, you might see a difference in comparison to last year. Experts say the drought and heat have impacted orchards all across Texas.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Sydney
MySanAntonio

Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
BEAUMONT, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back

The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Pet of the Month: Lula

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

