fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
kjas.com
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper
Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
bluebonnetnews.com
US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end
The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
KLTV
Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
bluebonnetnews.com
Thousands of Liberty County residents still without water after pump failure
It’s not good news for the residents of Hull and Daisetta who have been without water for more than a week. The lab result for the water sample that was tested yesterday has determined that the Hull Fresh Water Supply District’s well must undergo a purification process once again. This means that residents will not have safe drinking water from their taps until Saturday at the earliest, or later if the next round of tests isn’t clear.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County. A request for water was sent over from Liberty County due to a pump failure in Daisetta. At the direction of Judge Keough, thenEmergency Management team went to work loading up and delivering several pallets of water to the residents of Daisetta. The…
Escaped Angelina County inmate caught in New Mexico, grandfather also arrested
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An inmate who escaped from Angelina County custody in June was caught in New Mexico on Tuesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced. An anonymous tip was given to the sheriff’s office with the possible location of James “Tad” Wheeler Jr., 36. He was caught and is awaiting extradition from […]
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler County plans stock laws
People aren’t the only ones dealing with a drought in East Texas, as the conditions are perfect for Clostridium diseases to spread in East Texas livestock. As we head into pecan season, you might see a difference in comparison to last year. Experts say the drought and heat have impacted orchards all across Texas.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
12newsnow.com
57-year-old man dies in explosion, house fire Thursday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 57-year-old Beaumont man is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning at a home in Beaumont. City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St. according to dispatch records. An explosion and...
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
MySanAntonio
Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
Hardin County teacher charged, accused of having improper relationship with a student
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County teacher could soon face trial after she was accused of having an improper relationship with a student. A grand jury in Hardin County indicted Theresa Pinckney on two counts of “improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.
Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery
WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery. It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.
mocomotive.com
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
