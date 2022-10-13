Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Smith, Zeibert Win Individual Titles; Rochester, UHigh Take Team Titles at CS8 Meet
The Central State Eight Cross Country meet was held at Lincoln Park on Saturday morning. Rochester’s Colleen Zeibert took the individual win in the girls race with Decatur’s Cale Smith finishing first in the boys race. The girls conference title went to the Rochester Rockets with the UHigh Pioneers winning the boys team title. Full results HERE.
channel1450.com
Frye Lifts Bullets to North Mac Sectional With Score
Beardstown and Williamsville met in the Regional championship a year ago where the Tigers got the upper hand, but not this season. The Bullets, topped Beardstown 1-0 this year with Cameron Frye securing the game winner with 35:23 left in the game.
channel1450.com
Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday
Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
channel1450.com
Leonard Talks Starting QBs in Western vs Southern Illinois Showdown Saturday
Talking with Derek Leonard about having a handful of former Rochester players taking the field in the Western Illinois at Southern Illinois game on Saturday, including the starting quarterbacks Clay Bruno and Nic Baker. He also talks D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington and Jacob DuRocher.
channel1450.com
Pana Hands North Mac First Loss in Battle of the Panthers
A big time 2A matchup Friday night in Pana as North Mac traveled to Pana to face off in the Battle of the Panthers. Pana handed North Mac its first loss of the year with a 42-21 final score, setting up a potential tie for the SCC title as they both are 7-1 going into week nine.
channel1450.com
Rochester Running Clocks Crimsons For Seventh Straight Win
Parker Gillespie, Ian Lichtenberger and Tyson Binion each scored two touchdowns and the Rockets tripped the running clock to start the third quarter on their way to a 42-14 win over Jacksonville. Rochester travels to MacArthur in Week Nine while Jacksonville hosts U-High.
channel1450.com
Williamsville Wins Sangamo Title Outright With Victory Over New Berlin
Williamsville volleyball ran the table in the Sangamo conference this season, finishing off an undefeated conference slate on Thursday night against New Berlin. The Bullets won 25-15, 25-16 for the two set sweep.
Herald & Review
Big field for rescheduled Bettenhausen 100 runs at Springfield Mile on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD — Thirty-eight USAC Silver Crown drivers are set to battle on Saturday during the 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Four past Bettenhausen 100 winners are in this year’s field, led by four-time victor Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.), three-time and defending...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
wmay.com
Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer
A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Effingham Radio
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Saturday, Oct. 15
The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff’s departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated. • William L. Nelson, 46, address unknown, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in...
wmay.com
Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
wmay.com
Former Urban League Head Named To State Commission
The former head of the Springfield Urban League has been named by Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the state Commission on Equity and Inclusion. The commission’s goal is to assist minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans by providing fair access to job and contracting opportunities with the State.
Demolition at old Pillsbury Mills site moves forward after environmental testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Deconstruction of an old factory in Springfield is continuing after a test found only small amounts of toxic materials. A recent environmental test conducted by Fehr Graham at the old Pillsbury Mills site found very negligible amounts of asbestos in the buildings and no industrial contaminants in the soil, but low […]
wmay.com
Two Juveniles In Custody After Incident That Prompted Lanphier Lockdown
Two juveniles are in custody after an incident that led to an after-hours lockdown Tuesday at Lanphier High School. Springfield police say a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon after school at the McDonald’s at 9th and North Grand, with two juveniles beating up another juvenile, who sustained minor injuries. As police arrived, the two suspects took off on foot.
Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
