ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 5

Sean Moo Moo Angell
2d ago

there's no battle. Pete's Carroll's super woke, so it makes sense to have geno.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son, Tom Brady News

Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star. The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News

Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick

Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Athletic#Lsb Smith
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment

Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Mom News

Once again, Herschel Walker and his family are making headlines. Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate candidate out of Georgia made a surprising claim about his heritage. Walker said that his grandmother was Cherokee. "My mom just told me that my grandmother was full-blood Cherokee. So I'm Native American! ......
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To "Surprising" Robert Kraft News

Despite his advanced age, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a major romantic step this weekend. At 81 years old, Kraft married 47-year-old doctor Dana Blumberg in a "surprise" ceremony on Friday night. According to a report from Page Six, the billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Friends News

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's friends are taking her side as their relationship has come into question. “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source told Us Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele...This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return."
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
631K+
Followers
79K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy