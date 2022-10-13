Read full article on original website
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Sends Message To Trent Frederic
Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch for the Boston Bruins in their season-opening win against the Washington Capitals, but will slot into the lineup Saturday night. The Boston forward will play on the third line and Craig Smith will move up to the top line after Jake DeBrusk suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday that will sideline him Saturday. Frederic did get into a bit of penalty trouble last year and was outplayed during training camp and preseason, but he’ll get his chance in front of the Bruins’ home crowd and under a new head coach.
Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
Jakub Lauko’s Parents Almost Missed Rookie’s Impressive Bruins Debut
Jakub Lauko impressed in his NHL debut Thursday night for the Bruins, but his parents nearly missed it. The Boston forward didn’t appear on the scoresheet, but he did finish the 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals with three hits and drew two penalties. Lauko found out he’d be playing the season opener after Tuesday’s practice, so his parents didn’t have a whole lot of time to pack their bags and catch a flight to Washington D.C.
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Dodgers News: Vassegh Calls Out Mookie Betts Following Slow Start to NLDS
David Vassegh says Mookie Betts needs to be better than he's been over the past month if the Dodgers are going to be successful this postseason.
Red Sox World Series champion thinks Boston will ‘regret’ Carlos Correa contract
If the Boston Red Sox don’t figure out a way to keep Xander Bogaerts, some fans would be happy if the team pursued Carlos Correa, instead. The 2021 Platinum Glove shortstop is reportedly planning to opt out of the lucrative short-term deal he signed with the Minnesota Twins just last season, in what many expected to happen anyway.
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
NBC Sports
Bruins' depth shining bright after starting new season with two wins
BOSTON -- Bruins players and management raved about the team's depth at Media Day earlier this week. That excitement and optimism, at least through the first two games of the 2022-23 NHL season, has been warranted. After the Bruins' top players -- primarily David Krejci (one goal, two assists) and...
Jim Montgomery Has Made Strong Early Impression On Bruins Players
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman first met Jim Montgomery when he was a freshman in college at the University of Maine. Montgomery starred for the Black Bears as well during his playing career and took a visit to the campus in January of 2018 with the program celebrating the 40th anniversary of Alfond Arena.
Blake Griffin takes another subtle jab at his former teams amid Celtics appreciation
Blake Griffin has only spent two weeks with the Boston Celtics since signing a one-year contract earlier this month but his new teammates have already left quite an impression on him. The 33-year-old forward has spoken about how welcome he’s felt by his new squad as well as praising the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins set the tone...
Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes
The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track. The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:
Former Celtic Gordon Hayward Unveils Terrible New Haircut
Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had quite the glowup from college to the NBA. But now it seems the 32-year-old is trending in the other direction, thanks to an astonishingly bad haircut. Hayward, who transformed from a typical-looking college student to that of a Hollywood heartthrob when he was...
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
A.J. Greer’s Passionate Play Making Him A Bruins Fan Favorite
BOSTON — A.J. Greer continues to quickly ingratiate himself with Boston Bruins fans. The third-line winger built momentum in the preseason to be a fan favorite in his first season in the Black and Gold, and he kept that going during his first opportunity to showcase his hard-nosed playing style in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Bruins Have Limited Options Replacing DeBrusk on the First Line
The Boston Bruins opened the 2022-23 season with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. It was an impressive performance from the Black and Gold in Jim Montgomery’s first game as the head coach behind the bench. The win, however, came with some news that Boston did not want to hear.
Why Malcolm Brogdon Chose Celtics Over These Teams During Offseason
Malcolm Brogdon had several other trade destination options to weigh before joining the Boston Celtics. During the offseason, Brogdon revealed the Indiana Pacers provided the 29-year-old with flexibility during the trade discussions which evidently landed him in Boston — after spending three seasons with the Pacers which featured just one playoff run in 2020.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Breaks Down Wild Jayson Tatum Ejection
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum made an early exit during the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. During the third quarter, Tatum received his second technical foul from the officials after committing a common foul on Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Tatum, who was displeased with the call, waved his arm in a disapproving fashion toward one of the officials, earning himself an early exit from the contest, as seen in Sportscenter video.
