Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Related
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Jewel shoppers on Chicago's South Side wonder what Mariano's merger will mean for them
Kroger is the nation's No. 2 grocer, operating 44 Mariano's stores in the Chicago area. Jewel has closer to 200 stores in the city and suburbs.
blockclubchicago.org
Vintage Shop ‘Swantiques’ Opening Andersonville Pop-Up Offering Furniture, Art And Clothes
ANDERSONVILLE — A local vintage dealer is returning to Andersonville with another pop-up shop offering furniture, decor and clothing. Swantiques will debut its pop-up shop with an opening party 6-9 p.m. Friday at 5228 N. Clark St. The shop will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday starting Saturday and running through Nov. 6, owner Lora Swanson said.
Starbucks responds to employees' complaints over closing of Edgewater location
Starbucks has responded to local employees’ complaints that the company is closing an Edgewater location - because its workers decided to unionize.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Banana Republic to Leave Magnificent Mile
Banana Republic has become the latest retail casualty of the Magnificent Mile, as the chain decided against renewing their lease for the store at 744 North Michigan Avenue, according to Crain's Chicago Business. The renowned retail strip has seen numerous high-profile exits in recent years, including Gap, Macy's and Timberland.
Chicago-Area Shoppers React on Social Media to Massive Mariano's, Jewel Grocery Merger
A merger of two of the nation's largest grocery stores -- Kroger, which owns Mariano's, and Albertsons, which owns Jewel-Osco -- is drawing strong reaction on social media from regular shoppers of both stores. "I don’t see anything good to come out of this deal for us," a comment on...
Bloomingdale’s Will Open a Second ‘Bloomie’s’ Concept Store
A year after Bloomingdale’s opened its first “Bloomie’s” concept store, the department store chain has announced plans to open its second location – this time in the Chicago area. Slated to open on Nov. 17, the new 51,000 sq.-ft. Bloomie’s store will be located at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill. Once Bloomie’s opens, the retailer said it will close its existing Bloomingdale’s Old Orchard location. The company added that the mainline location will begin a clearance sale on Sept. 6 and will close at the end of October. In addition to men and women’s fashion, shoes and accessories, the new Bloomie’s store...
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
Chicago's Top Doc Predicts ‘We're Going to See a COVID Surge' This Winter
As was the case the past two years, the U.S. could be in for another COVID-19 surge this winter as the colder weather drives people to spend more time indoors and the risk of transmission rises. Chicago's top doctor said while she hasn't seen "anything really scary yet on the...
Chicago Home Depot stores selling 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend
The 99-cent smoke detectors are available at the 11 Home Depot stores throughout Chicago, while supplies last.
‘Open House Chicago' Underway This Weekend, Offering a Glimpse Into Chicago's Rich Architectural History
"Open House Chicago" is officially underway today and tomorrow, allowing Chicagoans to get a firsthand look at the area's generations of architectural history and achievement. The event showcases more than 150 significant Chicago buildings throughout the course of this weekend, including churches, businesses, schools and other major landmarks. Open House...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockclubchicago.org
Goodwill Plans To Open Spaulding Avenue Store In Avondale
CHICAGO — Goodwill plans to open a store and donation center in Avondale, taking over a lot that’s currently home to a vacant industrial building. Goodwill and GW Properties have made a development agreement that would see the industrial building at 3550 N. Spaulding Ave. demolished and replaced with an 18,000-square-foot, one-story building for Goodwill, according to Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s website.
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
The Food Guy: Mindy's Bakery
One of Chicago’s best bakers recently closed her restaurant after 15 years of business, but she’s found a second wind, in the form of a bakery. Mindy Segal worked as a pastry chef at Charlie Trotter’s, Ambria and MK. Then she ran Hot Chocolate in Bucktown for more than a decade, closing it at the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen a bakery, and she’s done just that, a few blocks away.
Find out what's happening this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - Looking for something to do this weekend?. Whether you're looking for family fun, a night out or some cultural immersion, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy in Chicagoland. Morton Arboretum Glass Pumpkin Patch. The 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch opened on Wednesday and runs through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago magazine
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
luxury-houses.net
This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois
The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
WANTED: Winter coats and clothing for more than 3,000 migrants in Chicago
Since late August, more than 3,000 new arrivals bused from Texas have been welcomed to the Chicago area; all families, children, infants and individuals who are seeking refuge. Many of these people are coming with only the clothes on their back.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3