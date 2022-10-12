Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges rest for Phoenix Suns final preseason game

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams needed more than a minute to address the roster situation heading into their final preseason game Wednesday against Sacramento at Footprint Center.

Williams is resting Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges after playing them between 27 and 29 minutes in Monday's preseason loss at Denver.

"I felt like it was a bonus for us to be in Denver to get that kind of burn in the altitude," Williams said. "Their 28 to 30 was probably close to 36, 37 and they were chomping at the bit to go back in, but we saw a really good synergy amongst those guys on both ends and this was the plan before preseason even started was to start to build their minutes up."

The Suns are also without Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain), Cameron Payne (right finger sprain), Landry Shamet (left hip strain) and Dario Saric (personal reasons).

Williams said Saric is dealing with a personal family matter, but expects him back for the Oct. 19 opener against Dallas at Footprint Center.

"He should be back before opening night for sure," Williams said.

As for Johnson, Payne and Shamet, Williams isn't as committed to saying all three will be ready to go by next week.

"It's hard to say definitively," Williams said. "They're moving in a good place. Cam (Johnson), he dribbled today, which was a good sign."

Johnson was dribbling with a wrap on his right thumb, but Payne and Shamet weren't on the court during the media viewing portion of Wednesday's shootaround.

"Cam Payne hasn't been able to do as much with his hand," Williams said. "Cam Johnson has done more and Landry's pretty much day-to-day. We should have a better report this weekend, but it seems like they're trending in a good place."

Johnson and Payne each suffered their injuries in a preseason win over the Lakers in Las Vegas. Shamet scored 21 points, hitting 5-of-7 from 3, in that game, but remembers experiencing tightness in the hip in ensuing practices.

"It was either one or two days before our last game (Monday at Denver)," Shamet said. "Just went downhill. It went from tight to strain."

Shamet said he doesn't foresee the injury being anything "too, too serious" or long term.

"Just want to respect it right now while we can," he said. "Get right."

With Booker, Paul, Ayton and Bridges sitting Wednesday, the Suns signed local talent Saben Lee and rookie Adonis Arms Tuesday.

Lee played high school at Corona Del Sol while Arms attended Desert Vista.

"What a great experience and opportunity for them to play," Williams said. "So that was the main reason why we signed those guys."

Williams is now trying to work on the team's conditioning with a week between the final preseason game and the season opener.

"It's just weird how everybody tries to mimic the conditoning and then you don't play for awhile," he said. "We have to do it in practice. We'll have at least one day when we come in and just play a game and then the other days we're going to play a lot anyway. So we'll do our best to keep all of our guys sharp and conditioned, but as far as game condition, every team is going to have five or six days, maybe seven, before they open up."

