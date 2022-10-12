ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellite Beach City Council race focuses on growth issues

By Jim Waymer, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Editor's note: A previous version did not include Mark Boyd's full statement regarding The Vue and the prospect of density increases west of State Road A1A. The full quote is now included in the version below.

Are you OK with an 85-foot-tall hotel and some more condo neighbors? How about higher taxes, if such developments don't happen?

What of endangered sea turtles on your undeveloped beaches? Or are there bigger fish to fry for this beach city of about 11,000 residents?

What's the best balance for all the above?

In a hurricane, how many people are safe to live here?

That and more are at stake for Satellite Beach voters at the Nov. 8 polls, as two City Council seats are contested.

Three candidates are seeking those seats —  Mark Boyd, Jodi Gaudy Rozycki and Stephen Sams. The top two vote-getters will win the election.

Rozycki — the only incumbent on the ballot — emphasizes resurfacing roads and improving stormwater infrastructure.

Sams says more transparency and fiscal responsibility are in order.

Boyd believes redevelopment "within the legacy footprint of Satellite Beach’s current municipal boundaries" — including the old South Base Housing Area — should provide opportunity to lower taxes.

In a city that wound up catching the attention of famed environmentalist Erin Brockovich — she held a town hall there in September 2018 about cancer fears among those living closest to Patrick Space Force Base — all three City Council candidates emphasize environmental stewardship.

Different views on The Vue

A Tennessee developer plans to build a complex called “The Vue” featuring a four-star hotel, single-family homes and three condominium buildings at the former Satellite Shores subdivision at the northwest corner of State Road A1A and Shearwater Parkway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyRNr_0iWmrkIe00

The project, approved in 2004, allows the developer to build 398 condo units at a maximum height of 85 feet.

Some residents worry the hotel and condo's additional foot traffic, lights and other issues that more residents bring threaten endangered sea turtles and the city's character, as well as causing traffic congestion.

Sams sees fiscal responsibility, transparency and "smart environmentalism" as keys to effective government.

Boyd also emphasizes community stewardship.

"As current residents, we are heirs to natural resources and infrastructure, which we have a duty to preserve for future generations," he wrote in his response to a FLORIDA TODAY candidate questions.

Rozycki — who has been a city councilwoman from 2018 to present and was appointed vice mayor for 2022 — says she supports "a continued focus on citywide infrastructure improvements, including road resurfacing and stormwater projects that lessen the impact" on the Indian River Lagoon.

Rozycki sees The Vue as an example of "sustainable development."

"Years ago, Satellite Beach made the decision to acquire beachfront land and move that density to the west side of A1A," she said. "The Vue is an example of this type of sustainable development pattern that does not directly affect the beachfront, yet increases tax revenue for our city. The hotel, in particular, will benefit the residents with restaurants, conference space and rooftop nightlife."

Sams also is for more growth for the city, as long as it's "smart."

"I agree and support the expansion of single-family homes in the area," Sams wrote in response to the questionnaire.

Sams said there are plans for less than a third of the 76 proposed homes turned into the city as of Sept. 19. That's positive, he said, because it adds to the tax base and boosts local businesses.

"I was here in the city when the base's South Housing had 999 single-family homes; 76 single-family homes should not be a strain to absorb," Sams added. "I, personally, do not like the 85-feet height for the hotel and condominiums, and would prefer to see a lower level, more like 45 feet, if this is feasible to allow the developer to recoup their investment."

Taller buildings detract from "the residential and family feel of the city," Sams said.

But it's positive, he added, that the additional residents will help local businesses.

The height is similar to the height of Oceana on the beach, Sams said.

"The benefit is these towers are not on the beach," Sams said. "There are no plans in place for a skyway to Hightower Beach."

He recalls when Oceana was the Ramada.

"We have been missing a hotel in this city for years," Sams said. "It will be a good thing. No different than when Ramada was here, except it will not be directly on the beach. Overall, I support. There are just elements that I do not like."

Boyd said The Vue could help lower taxes for all, without sacrificing quality of life and public services.

"I believe that redevelopment within the legacy footprint of Satellite Beach’s current municipal boundaries, including the applicable portion of the old South Base Housing Area, should give our City an opportunity to continue to scale back the millage rate without sacrificing our wonderful quality of life including our exemplary public services and many dedicated green spaces," Boyd wrote in a statement.

Satellite Beach City Council members serve without salary, but are compensated for expenses, as provided by the City Code.

They can serve two consecutive four-year terms. This year, Rozycki is seeking reelection, but Council Member Dominick Montanaro is not eligible to run for reelection because of term limits.

Also on the City Council — but not up for reelection this year — are Mayor Steve Osmer and Council Members Mindy Gibson and David Vigliotti.

Here is more on the three City Council candidates:

Mark Boyd

Age: 40

Occupation: Attorney (president and shareholder, Boyd & Boyd P.A.)

Education: Duke University (Bachelor of Arts); University of Georgia School of Law (Juris Doctor)

Political/government/civic experience:

Current civic engagement:

  • Keep Brevard Beautiful, board chair, Executive Committee, Board Governance Committee
  • Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce, treasurer, Executive Committee, Board Governance Committee
  • Junior Achievement of the Space Coast, board of directors, classroom volunteer
  • Brevard County Civilian / Military Community Relations Council, member

Previous civic engagement:

  • City of Satellite Beach Sustainability Board, vice chair
  • LEAD Brevard, Leadership Brevard Class of 2019; 2022 "4 Under 40" finalist (top 12)
  • 321Millennials, board of directors, membership chair
  • Cartersville High School, mock trial coach (Cartersville, Georgia)
  • Boys and Girls Club, tutor and coach (Athens and Decatur, Georgia)

Previous government work experience:

  • Assistant district attorney, Office of the District Attorney, Cherokee Judicial Circuit of Georgia (Bartow and Gordon counties)
  • Assistant district attorney, Office of the District Attorney, Eastern Judicial Circuit of Georgia (Chatham County/Savannah)
  • Third-year practice extern, Office of the District Attorney, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit of Georgia (DeKalb County)
  • Legal intern, Department of Justice, United States Attorney's Office, Middle District of Georgia (Albany Division)

Campaign email : boyd4sb@gmail.com

Website, Facebook, other social media pages/links: boyd4sb.com

What are the top two to three issues in Satellite Beach, and what specific actions will you take to address them if elected?

The following values, which are reflected in my record of civic engagement and prior public work, would guide all of my decisions as a City Council member.

Fiscal responsibility: Funds should be collected from taxpayers and spent by government only when properly within the realm of public (as opposed to private) action and there is a supportive consensus from and value proposition to the citizenry.

Community stewardship: As current residents, we are heirs to natural resources and infrastructure which we have a duty to preserve for future generations.

Public safety: Ensuring public safety is the paramount responsibility of any government.

Jodi Gaudy Rozycki

Age: 50

Occupation: Teacher at Surfside Elementary School since 1995

Education: 1990: Satellite High School

1994: University of Central Florida, Bachelor of Science in elementary education

Political/government/civic experience: Satellite Beach city councilwoman, 2018 to present (appointed vice mayor for 2022)

Creator and council liaison, Satellite Beach Youth Council

Satellite Beach Board of Adjustments, council liaison

Satellite Beach Library Board member

Satellite Beach Recreation Board member

Space Coast League of Cities

Surfside Elementary School Advisory Council

Surfside Elementary School PTO

Campaign email: votejodirozycki@gmail.com

Website, Facebook, other social media pages/links: Facebook page: Jodi Rozycki for Satellite Beach City Council

What are the top two to three issues in Satellite Beach, and what specific actions will you take to address them if elected?

I hope to continue to serve the city where I proudly live, work and play.

I have consistently supported a fiscally responsible budget that meets the complex needs of the city without compromising the funding necessary to sustain and improve operations and city functions.

Prioritizing public safety earned the distinction of being named the “Safest City in Florida” in 2019 and 2020.

I support a continued focus on citywide infrastructure improvements, including road resurfacing and stormwater projects that lessen the impact on our Indian River Lagoon.

Finally, I hope to inspire residents to continue our city traditions of volunteering and showing neighborly spirit.

Stephen Sams

Age: 49

Occupation: Retired Army veteran, 22 years

Education: Associate degree: Emergency medical services technology (Valencia Community College, 1998)

Bachelor of Arts: History and anthropology (University of Central Florida, 1995)

Bachelor of Arts: General studies (UCF, 2000)

Master of Arts: Military history / unconventional warfare (American Military University, 2012)

Master of Science: Strategic intelligence (National Intelligence University, 2013)

Political/government/civic experience: Military for 22 years.

Afghanistan and Iraq: Training of provincial reconstruction teams regarding civilian/military interactions and intelligence integration; evaluation and tracking of public support for host nation; and host nation military training center’s security forces’ military intelligence apparatus, techniques, tactics and procedures.

Inspector general for Combined Joint Task Force: Horn of Africa; numerous investigations and inquests regarding spending, leadership and operations

Previously a member of the Orange County Young Republicans, working on Bob Dole campaign

Campaign email: stephen@sams4satellite.com

Campaign phone number: 321-652-7587

Website, Facebook, other social media pages/links: www.sams4satellite.com ;  https://www.facebook.com/Stephen-Sams-Campaign-100318282826941

What are the top two to three issues in Satellite Beach, and what specific actions will you take to address them if elected?

A city’s success is the result of truth in governance shared between elected officials and residents.

Continued checks and balances to alleviate the appearance of “behind-the-scenes” coordination among elected officials and city staff, utilizing memorandums for record.

Fiscal responsibility appears to be going in the right direction, evidenced in millage rate reduction.

Planning appears sound. Progress can be made through execution of these plans employing smart environmentalism and intergovernmental coordination.

Moving forward, continued accomplishments in pursuit of environmental efforts and future advancements are key.

Unity between communities adjacent to the lagoon and ocean counteracts inefficient spending between communities.

Jim Waymer is an environment reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Waymer at 321-261-5903 or jwaymer@floridatoday.com. Or find him on Twitter: @JWayEnviro or on Facebook: www.facebook.com/jim.waymer

Support local journalism and local journalists like me. Visit floridatoday.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Satellite Beach City Council race focuses on growth issues

