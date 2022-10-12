Get ready to geek out: Melbourne Toy and Comic Con returns

Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

If you're excited to try out your costume before Halloween, or just looking for inspiration, get ready to geek out at the Melbourne Toy and Comic Con this Sunday.

The fan-friendly comic and toy convention aims to provide affordable nerdy fun right in our own backyard. The one-day event will be on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne.

Rick Shea, owner of Famous Faces & Funnies and co-owner of the Comic Con, estimates around 2,000 people will attend throughout the day.

For Shea, the event is all about connecting with the local community.

"There's a huge geek scene in Melbourne, and having a convention annually lets people connect and reconnect," he said.

Part of the charm is the convention's small-town vibe.

"What makes Melbourne Toy and Comic Con special is that it is a taste of a bigger comic con in a smaller format," said Shea. "It's great for kids and families that aren't ready for big cons."

One of the highlights of the event is the costume contest, with categories for children and adults. There will also be live panels for fans of pop culture.

Featured guests include:

Carlos Navarro , Host of “Monsters in the Morning”; Recurring roles as “Alvaro” on “The Walking Dead” and “Enrique” in “Hawkeye.”

, Host of “Monsters in the Morning”; Recurring roles as “Alvaro” on “The Walking Dead” and “Enrique” in “Hawkeye.” Barry Lowin , Body double and stunt actor “The Mandalorian.”

, Body double and stunt actor “The Mandalorian.” Dorian Kingi , Stunt actor for “Cad Bane” in “The Book of Boba Fett.” Also performed in “Stranger Things,” “Suicide Squad,” “Venom,” “Agents of Shield” and “The Conjuring 2.”

Vendors will be on hand with collectibles and comics to browse. Guests will be able to find Pops, modern and retro toys, gaming items and more.

Get Your Fun On game store will host an open game room featuring dozens of tabletop games to try. Demo teachers will help get new players started. In addition to the open gaming library there will be featured presentations of several games like Star Wars X-Wing, Marvel Crisis Protocol and Dungeons & Dragons.

Event schedule

1 p.m. - Geek Trivia

2 p.m. - Carlos Navarro Panel

3 p.m. - Star Wars Panel featuring Barry Lowin and Dorian Kingi

4 p.m. - Costume Contest

Throughout the day – Raffles, board games and tabletop games

If you go

Melbourne Toy and Comic Con

Where: Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne

When: Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $10, available online or at the door. Kids 10 and younger are admitted free.

Parking: Free

On the web: facebook.com/melbournetoyandcomiccon or melbournetoyandcomiccon.com

