ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Get ready to geek out: Melbourne Toy and Comic Con returns

By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XQDT_0iWmrKXs00

Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

If you're excited to try out your costume before Halloween, or just looking for inspiration, get ready to geek out at the Melbourne Toy and Comic Con this Sunday.

The fan-friendly comic and toy convention aims to provide affordable nerdy fun right in our own backyard. The one-day event will be on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne.

Rick Shea, owner of Famous Faces & Funnies and co-owner of the Comic Con, estimates around 2,000 people will attend throughout the day.

For Shea, the event is all about connecting with the local community.

"There's a huge geek scene in Melbourne, and having a convention annually lets people connect and reconnect," he said.

Part of the charm is the convention's small-town vibe.

"What makes Melbourne Toy and Comic Con special is that it is a taste of a bigger comic con in a smaller format," said Shea. "It's great for kids and families that aren't ready for big cons."

One of the highlights of the event is the costume contest, with categories for children and adults. There will also be live panels for fans of pop culture.

Featured guests include:

  • Carlos Navarro , Host of “Monsters in the Morning”; Recurring roles as “Alvaro” on “The Walking Dead” and “Enrique” in “Hawkeye.”
  • Barry Lowin , Body double and stunt actor “The Mandalorian.”
  • Dorian Kingi , Stunt actor for “Cad Bane” in “The Book of Boba Fett.” Also performed in “Stranger Things,” “Suicide Squad,” “Venom,” “Agents of Shield” and “The Conjuring 2.”

Happening in Palm Bay: Viva Brevard festival celebrates Hispanic culture, food, music

Taste of the Diaspora: Titusville festival celebrates African food, culture

Best Bets: Melbourne film festival, bluegrass in Cocoa, art festivals, concerts and wine

Vendors will be on hand with collectibles and comics to browse. Guests will be able to find Pops, modern and retro toys, gaming items and more.

Get Your Fun On game store will host an open game room featuring dozens of tabletop games to try. Demo teachers will help get new players started. In addition to the open gaming library there will be featured presentations of several games like Star Wars X-Wing, Marvel Crisis Protocol and Dungeons & Dragons.

Event schedule

1 p.m. - Geek Trivia

2 p.m. - Carlos Navarro Panel

3 p.m. - Star Wars Panel featuring Barry Lowin and Dorian Kingi

4 p.m. - Costume Contest

Throughout the day – Raffles, board games and tabletop games

If you go

Melbourne Toy and Comic Con

Where: Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne

When: Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $10, available online or at the door. Kids 10 and younger are admitted free.

Parking: Free

On the web: facebook.com/melbournetoyandcomiccon or melbournetoyandcomiccon.com

Christina LaFortune is the Entertainment and TgIF Editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/christinalafortune , on Twitter at @lafortunec , or send her an email at clafortune@floridatoday.com .

Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Get ready to geek out: Melbourne Toy and Comic Con returns

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Melbourne, FL USA

I found my heart at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida on an early morning walk with my dog while enjoying the first day of my vacation. It brightened my day and put a smile on my face. It’s nice to see some good and positive energy being spread. Thank you so much for brightening my day. The heart is made of fall material so also just in time for the fall spirit! God bless.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Orlando toddler goes viral for her friendship with creepy doll

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three-year-old Briar Beard's favorite doll is one you may see in your nightmares. But Beard is no ordinary 3-year-old. And her doll is no ordinary doll. It all started with your classic pre-holiday stop at a Halloween store. Briar Beard spotted the doll on a shelf.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Melbourne, FL
vieravoice.com

Bluegrass in Brevard, "Stompin' in the Swamp"

Live Bluegrass Bands, food trucks, beer, wine and a fun day at the F. Burton Smith Regional Park in Cocoa. All proceeds from this event go towards the preservation and education of the Lawndale Museum.
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Local Life#Localevent#Cons#Art Festivals#Parade#Festival#Famous Faces Funnies
tastychomps.com

The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs

Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World, Minnie Ear Headband Prices Up by $5, Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad, & More: Daily Recap (10/13/22)

Splashdown Photos has partially closed in Frontierland. CommuniCore Hall is taking shape in the center of World Discovery. Minnie Ear headbands are now up by $5 as part of a wave of price increases. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
TITUSVILLE, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy