FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Newark Valley Outlasts Oneonta in Wild 4th Quarter Finish
The Newark Valley Cardinals nearly had their Homecoming spoiled by the visiting Yellowjackets of Oneonta, as the visitors tied the game with just 90 seconds left in the contest. The Cardinals scored in just a few plays and held off the Oneonta attack on their final drive, winning by a final of 39-33.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Stifles Cornwall at Home, Remain Undefeated
On Saturday afternoon, while celebrating Homecoming festivities -- the Maine-Endwell Spartans held the visiting #10 Class A Cornwall Dragons to just 8 points, which were scored in the 1st quarter. M-E remains undefeated with the 42-8 victory. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Scores 60+ in Homecoming Win over Ithaca
On Saturday afternoon the Union-Endicott Tigers welcomed the Ithaca Little Red to Ty Cobb Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Tigers stamped 27 points in the first quarter alone, and won the contest 68-12. Check out the highlights!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Blanks Horseheads on Homecoming Night
The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights above.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oxford, Unadilla Valley Battle in the Rain in Eight-Man Thursday Night Football
Unadilla Valley handled Oxford in a 22-12 Thursday Night matchup under the rain. The last time the two teams played, the Storm won 62-0 over the Black Hawks.
M-E to celebrate class of 2020 before football game
Today, Maine-Endwell High School will celebrate the class of 2020 as they unveil a mosaic display before their homecoming football game against Cornwall.
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Longtime Binghamton Fire Chaplain passes
The Binghamton Fire Department is mourning the passing of its longtime spiritual leader.
Distinguished Binghamton High School graduate returns and teaches improv
Justin Zell graduated from Binghamton's Rod Serling School of Fine Arts back in 1995. From there, he spent a decade in New York City both studying and performing acting, comedy, improv, and voice.
Downtown Elmira Businesses to make more revenue this weekend
With the Elmira Mammoth kick off of the hockey season happening tomorrow at First Area, local businesses are content in knowing their weekend revenue for both post and pre event revenue will be higher. “I know already the Clarion Hotel has done a lot of business with us.” Says Jacob Johnson, the Mammoth Boradcasting & […]
Business moves into the Number 5 Commons
The Simply Space has officially cut the ribbon and moved into the old Firehouse in the Number 5 Commons. Owner Katie Kane says that the Simply Space combines the experience of shopping for apparel, with the services of a spray tan business.
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
WKTV
CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons moves to new location in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their move into a newly renovated building on Seneca Turnpike on Wednesday. The new building, previously Alfredo’s and then Daniele’s Banquet House, has been completely renovated into a one-story medical office, complete with a lot of parking and a grand entrance.
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Power Outages Reported As Storms Push Through Southern Tier Area
Several people have started to report power outages as storms begin to make their way through the area. As of 3:05 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 403 people in Broome County were without power, according to the NYSEG website. Delaware, Chenango, and Tioga Counties were not reporting any outages. Estimated winds...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: October 14, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the new $50,000 football stadium in the First Ward will be formally dedicated tomorrow. The wonderful football field is made possible through the generosity of George F. Johnson. Construction of the new Elks Lodge at...
Onondaga County school board names new superintendent
Tully, N.Y. – The Tully Board of Education has selected a new superintendent. Darcy L. Woodcock, 44, who is now the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Westhill Central School District, is Tully’s new superintendent. She is expected to start her new job around Nov. 28,...
whcuradio.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
