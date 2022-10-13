ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Newark Valley Outlasts Oneonta in Wild 4th Quarter Finish

The Newark Valley Cardinals nearly had their Homecoming spoiled by the visiting Yellowjackets of Oneonta, as the visitors tied the game with just 90 seconds left in the contest. The Cardinals scored in just a few plays and held off the Oneonta attack on their final drive, winning by a final of 39-33.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Stifles Cornwall at Home, Remain Undefeated

On Saturday afternoon, while celebrating Homecoming festivities -- the Maine-Endwell Spartans held the visiting #10 Class A Cornwall Dragons to just 8 points, which were scored in the 1st quarter. M-E remains undefeated with the 42-8 victory. Check out the highlights above!
MAINE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Scores 60+ in Homecoming Win over Ithaca

On Saturday afternoon the Union-Endicott Tigers welcomed the Ithaca Little Red to Ty Cobb Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Tigers stamped 27 points in the first quarter alone, and won the contest 68-12. Check out the highlights!
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Blanks Horseheads on Homecoming Night

The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights above.
VESTAL, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Downtown Elmira Businesses to make more revenue this weekend

With the Elmira Mammoth kick off of the hockey season happening tomorrow at First Area, local businesses are content in knowing their weekend revenue for both post and pre event revenue will be higher. “I know already the Clarion Hotel has done a lot of business with us.” Says Jacob Johnson, the Mammoth Boradcasting & […]
ELMIRA, NY
WKTV

CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons moves to new location in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their move into a newly renovated building on Seneca Turnpike on Wednesday. The new building, previously Alfredo’s and then Daniele’s Banquet House, has been completely renovated into a one-story medical office, complete with a lot of parking and a grand entrance.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Power Outages Reported As Storms Push Through Southern Tier Area

Several people have started to report power outages as storms begin to make their way through the area. As of 3:05 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 403 people in Broome County were without power, according to the NYSEG website. Delaware, Chenango, and Tioga Counties were not reporting any outages. Estimated winds...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 14, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the new $50,000 football stadium in the First Ward will be formally dedicated tomorrow. The wonderful football field is made possible through the generosity of George F. Johnson. Construction of the new Elks Lodge at...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
TRUMANSBURG, NY

