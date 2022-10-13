ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

independentri.com

Byron Cahoone’s love of dogs won’t soon be forgotten

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Byron Cahoone and his Scottish terrier, Tilly, were near constant sights at the South Kingstown Dog Park for years. They could be found together, with Cahoone sitting on a bench or a chair with Tilly on his lap, or alongside him while he did one of his many volunteer chores at the park. Once, Tilly sat next to him in a tractor while he worked over some ground preparing it for dogs to use.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Woonsocket Call

Man takes power trip at fall fest

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
WOONSOCKET, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
ABC6.com

Large police presence in Knightsville area of Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Cranston are in the Knighstville area of the city for a “very active” scene. Cranston and state police are both on scene in the area. It is unclear what led to the large presence at this time. ABC 6 News have...
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Multiple departments in southern New England seize hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like candy

Multiple police departments in southern New England this week seized hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like regular candy. On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 70/72 Reservoir Ave. Apt #11 in the city of Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit into a possible Felony Domestic Assault involving a gun. During the search of the residence, Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Bomb threat sends Cumberland High School into ‘restricted movement’

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A bomb threat sent Cumberland High School into a “restricted movement” Thursday afternoon. Cumberland police said the school was alerted to a potential bomb threat late Thursday morning through social media. “School Safety protocols were immediately enacted and the Cumberland Police Department were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Jamestown Press

East Shore fire displaces family

A family on East Shore Road has been left homeless after a fire tore through their house Friday morning. According to Police Chief Ed Mello, firefighters and police responded to the blaze at 1053 East Shore Road at approximately 5:55 a.m. Seven members of the family were able to evacuate without injury before the house became partially engulfed in smoke.
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
BARRINGTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Northern RI Food Pantry seeks help to meet huge demand

CUMBERLAND – Prior to COVID, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry was serving 400 families on one Saturday per month. The number for last month was 850 families over two Saturdays, with no end in sight for demand that’s skyrocketed. Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the 1 Angell...
CUMBERLAND, RI
independentri.com

SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

