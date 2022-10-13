Read full article on original website
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
This Rhode Island Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!
independentri.com
Byron Cahoone’s love of dogs won’t soon be forgotten
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Byron Cahoone and his Scottish terrier, Tilly, were near constant sights at the South Kingstown Dog Park for years. They could be found together, with Cahoone sitting on a bench or a chair with Tilly on his lap, or alongside him while he did one of his many volunteer chores at the park. Once, Tilly sat next to him in a tractor while he worked over some ground preparing it for dogs to use.
Mom claims 6-year-old overdosed on ADHD medication given at school
A Woonsocket mother is searching for answers after she claims her 6-year-old son overdosed on his ADHD medication at school earlier this week.
Woonsocket Call
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County mother upset at school after daughter receives neck injury from incident involving rope
A Bristol County mother is expressing her frustration after an incident where her daughter received neck injuries from a rope. Lauren Williams took to social media with pictures as evidence. “So, this happened Tuesday. (Daughter) came home from school and said two kids wrapped a rope around her neck. I...
ABC6.com
Large police presence in Knightsville area of Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Cranston are in the Knighstville area of the city for a “very active” scene. Cranston and state police are both on scene in the area. It is unclear what led to the large presence at this time. ABC 6 News have...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
fallriverreporter.com
Multiple departments in southern New England seize hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like candy
Multiple police departments in southern New England this week seized hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like regular candy. On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 70/72 Reservoir Ave. Apt #11 in the city of Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit into a possible Felony Domestic Assault involving a gun. During the search of the residence, Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks.
ABC6.com
Bomb threat sends Cumberland High School into ‘restricted movement’
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A bomb threat sent Cumberland High School into a “restricted movement” Thursday afternoon. Cumberland police said the school was alerted to a potential bomb threat late Thursday morning through social media. “School Safety protocols were immediately enacted and the Cumberland Police Department were...
Crews respond to fire at Johnston laundromat
An investigation is underway following a fire that broke out in a laundromat in Johnston early Thursday morning.
Register Citizen
NY man seriously hurt in Plainfield crash near Amazon facility, police say
PLAINFIELD — A New York man was seriously injured in a crash on Lathrop Road Wednesday night, police said. Officers, along with Plainfield firefighters and local EMTs, were dispatched to the crash around 9:35 p.m., Plainfield police said. A 25-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., had lost control while driving...
Jamestown Press
East Shore fire displaces family
A family on East Shore Road has been left homeless after a fire tore through their house Friday morning. According to Police Chief Ed Mello, firefighters and police responded to the blaze at 1053 East Shore Road at approximately 5:55 a.m. Seven members of the family were able to evacuate without injury before the house became partially engulfed in smoke.
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
1 dead after Providence house fire
Fire officials say they were called just after 4:30 a.m. to Hazael Street.
16-year-old charged in Cumberland school hoax threat
The building was placed on "restricted movement" status Thursday, after a student notified administrators they received social media messages containing threats directed at the school.
RI couple rescues kids from Barcelona nursery fire while on honeymoon
A Bristol couple is being hailed heroes after they stumbled upon a fire at a nursery while on their honeymoon in Spain.
Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
Valley Breeze
Northern RI Food Pantry seeks help to meet huge demand
CUMBERLAND – Prior to COVID, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry was serving 400 families on one Saturday per month. The number for last month was 850 families over two Saturdays, with no end in sight for demand that’s skyrocketed. Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the 1 Angell...
independentri.com
SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
Taunton Schools Superintendent Apologizes After Elementary Student Injured
TAUNTON — Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John Cabral is apologizing to the family of a student at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School after the child's neck was injured by a jump rope. According to the superintendent's statement, the incident took place at recess on Tuesday, Oct. 11, but the parents...
