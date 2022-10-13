SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Byron Cahoone and his Scottish terrier, Tilly, were near constant sights at the South Kingstown Dog Park for years. They could be found together, with Cahoone sitting on a bench or a chair with Tilly on his lap, or alongside him while he did one of his many volunteer chores at the park. Once, Tilly sat next to him in a tractor while he worked over some ground preparing it for dogs to use.

